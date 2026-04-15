Keystone Custom Homes Opens First Model Home in Lehigh County, PA

LANCASTER, Pa., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Custom Homes proudly announces the opening of a brand-new model home in Breinigsville, PA, just outside of Allentown. The model showcases the Devonshire Cottage floor plan – the company's most popular design – within the highly sought-after Fallbrooke Farms community.

Devonshire Cottage Model Home

The home sets itself apart with stunning features including an angled staircase in the entry, a library nook connecting the living and family rooms, and walls of windows in the two-story family room. A quartz backsplash and butler's pantry connecting to the dining room elevate the kitchen, while an outdoor living space with a gas fireplace extends the home outdoors. Chic tilework adds to the appeal of the home, with black and white checkered tiles in the mudroom and vertically stacked matte black tiles in the first-floor guest suite bath.

Upstairs, the owner's suite features a coffee bar complete with a sink, mini fridge, floating shelf, and wall sconces. The resort-style ensuite boasts split vanities, a soaker tub, and a luxurious walk-in tiled shower with dual shower heads and a body spray system. Secondary bedrooms each bring their own personality, with painted box trim, five-foot Charleston trim, and a Jack-and-Jill bath connecting bedrooms three and four. The partially finished basement brings entertainment to life with a fully equipped café, including a seated countertop, sink, microwave, and mini fridge.

"Great design doesn't announce itself; it just works," said Ryan Brubaker, Director of Architecture and Innovation at Keystone Custom Homes. "This model proves the point, with a kitchen built for both cooking and gathering, a first-floor guest suite that makes hosting easy, and dual staircases that keep traffic moving. On the second floor, the owner's suite offers a coffee bar, spa-worthy bath, and enough breathing room to make the end of the day feel like a reward, creating a home that is as practical as it is inspiring."

Fallbrooke Farms: The Place to Be in Lehigh County

Since launching in summer 2024, Fallbrooke Farms has become Keystone Custom Homes' first and fastest-growing community in Lehigh County. The neighborhood is approaching 50 homeowners, with 15 homes completed already.

"Fallbrooke Farms has a bit of everything," said Kirk McGinley, one of the onsite salespersons for Keystone Custom Homes. "This area is on the uprise and is a great spot for whatever you like to do for fun – nature, shopping, family adventures – it has it all."

Its proximity to Veterans Memorial Elementary School, easy access to Allentown and Bethlehem, and beautiful rural setting have made it an irresistible place to call home. More details about the community are available on the Fallbrooke Farms community page.

About Keystone Custom Homes

Keystone Custom Homes builds new custom homes across Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, and South Carolina, offering homebuyers the opportunity to own a home that is created for them and by them. Their expertly trained team guides buyers through selecting from their award-winning floor plans and customizing every detail to fit their lifestyle and budget. They are dedicated to bringing dream homes to life.

Founder and CEO Jeff Rutt has demonstrated the company's commitment to giving back by donating more than 90% of Keystone's ownership to charity. Through their partnership with HOPE International, Keystone supports micro-loans for underprivileged individuals globally, empowering them to start businesses and provide for their families. Together with their trade partners, expert team, and customers, Keystone Custom Homes strives to be Craftsmen for the Common Good throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

SOURCE Keystone Custom Homes