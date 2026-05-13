Keystone Custom Homes Begins Construction on First South Carolina Model Home

Pennsylvania-based homebuilder expands into the Palmetto State with first model home now under construction.

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Custom Homes announces the start of construction on its first model home in South Carolina. The model home is in their Arbor Gate community in Simpsonville, SC and will showcase the Nottingham Cottage floorplan – one of their most popular plans. This marks Keystone Custom Homes' fourth state in which they are actively building as they expand their footprint in the South.

Keystone Custom Homes Team Members at the Arbor Gate Model Home Site

The Nottingham model home at Arbor Gate will be 4,109 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The home will include distinctive features that boast Keystone's craftsmanship, including a two-story family room with a wall of windows, painted built-in bookshelves in the study, and a bonus room on the second floor with a cathedral ceiling. The kids' café in one of the secondary bedrooms is sure to be a crowd favorite and the outdoor living space will not disappoint.

On Saturday, May 9th, Keystone Custom Homes hosted members of the public to celebrate this milestone by giving out free ice cream from Sky Cream ice cream truck and providing a build-your-own bouquet bar. The model home is projected to open in the fourth quarter of 2026. Keystone will be throwing a grand opening event when the model home is available for touring, so watch for a grand opening announcement.

Arbor Gate

Keystone Custom Homes opened Arbor Gate in July of 2025 and has already sold four homes in the community. With its suburban settings and convenience to downtown Greenville, the community's appeal is clear. For those seeking a tight-knit local community, Five Forks offers small-town charm with nearby shopping and dining.

Plans for the neighborhood reveal a centrally located park with 2.5 acres of walking trails, benches, a fire pit, and gathering areas. This design provides an abundance of homesites that back up to the park, making it a natural extension of residents' backyards.

"What sets Keystone apart is simple: we build the home your way," says Alan Banks, CEO of the Carolinas at Keystone Custom Homes. "Homebuyers at Arbor Gate will have access to thousands of design options from structural choices to finishes, giving them the ability to personalize every detail of their home. It's a level of flexibility and control that's rare in new construction, and we're excited to bring that experience to families in the Upstate."

About Keystone Custom Homes

Keystone Custom Homes builds new custom homes across Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, and South Carolina, offering homebuyers the opportunity to own a home that is created by them and for them. Their expertly trained team guides buyers through selecting from their award-winning floor plans and customizing every detail to fit their lifestyle and budget. They are dedicated to bringing dream homes to life.

Founder and CEO Jeff Rutt has demonstrated the company's commitment to giving back by donating more than 90% of Keystone's ownership to charity. Through their partnership with HOPE International, Keystone supports micro-loans for underprivileged individuals globally, empowering them to start businesses and provide for their families. Together with their trade partners, expert team, and customers, Keystone Custom Homes strives to be Craftsmen for the Common Good throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

SOURCE Keystone Custom Homes