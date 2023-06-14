Keystone Dental Appoints Vice President & General Global Manager for Osteon

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Dental Holdings, Inc. ("Keystone Dental"), a global commercial-stage medical technology company with a comprehensive portfolio of tooth replacement solutions comprised of implants, prosthetic solutions, biomaterial, and digital dentistry capabilities, announced that effective May 1, 2023, Greg Minzenmayer has been appointed Vice President & Global General Manager for Osteon Medical.

Mr. Minzenmayer assumes global responsibility for Osteon Medical ("Implant Solutions Pty Ltd"), a leading digital dentistry technology company founded in 2011 and acquired by Keystone Dental Holdings, Inc. in 2021.

Mr. Minzenmayer has over 27 years of industry experience finding and implementing ways to grow revenue and develop organizations. In his recent role, Mr. Minzenmayer served as Vice President and General Manager of the Prosthetic and Digital business unit for Nobel Biocare, part of Envista. Prior to that, he was the Chief Operating Officer of Glidewell Dental for over 15 years, leading Glidewell's digital transformation efforts.

Melker Nilsson, CEO of Keystone Dental, commented: "Keystone continues to attract great talent, and Greg will be a vital addition to our management team. Not only does he have significant operational know-how, but his general knowledge and experience of the dental market will be highly valuable as we continue to grow."

Michael Tuckman, the founder of Osteon Medical, and creator behind the highly acclaimed Nexus iOS technology, will transition into the Global Chief Research and Development Officer role for Osteon. This will allow Mr. Tuckman to focus on the development and commercialization of new digital technologies to further expand the competitive digital position of Keystone Dental globally within the $5 billion dental implant market. Mr. Tuckman will remain an active board member of the KDG Board of Directors.

"Innovation carries significant strategic value and is a core part of our business. With Michael Tuckman's proven track record in digital technologies, we will significantly expand our new developments," said Melker Nilsson.

About Keystone Dental Holdings, Inc.

Keystone Dental is a global commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing end-to-end solutions for dental practitioners and tooth replacement procedures. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with a distribution facility in Irvine, California, and a research and development and manufacturing site in Caesarea, Israel, Keystone Dental markets its products worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes proprietary offerings such as Osteon, Nexus iOS, Genesis – The Biomimetic Implant System™, the TILOBEMAXX™, PrimaConnex® and Prima Plus™ Implant Systems, the DynaMatrix® extracellular membrane, and the Dyna Blast® and DynaGraft D® bone graft substitutes. Keystone acquired Implant Solutions Pty Ltd ("Osteon") in 2021, adding a comprehensive portfolio of prosthetic solutions on implants and digital workflow capabilities. For more information, refer to www.keystonedental.com.

About Osteon Medical

Osteon Medical, a commercial-stage leader in digital dental implant solutions, develops innovative and advanced customized implant-retained prosthetics and advanced engineering solutions based on propriety CAD/CAM scanning and design technology. The result delivers a much more efficient, shorter, and more accurate complex implementation procedure. Nexus IOS solution includes a scanning component, AI-based design software, and industrialized additive and subtractive production processes. Osteon is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, and supported by dedicated production facilities in Melbourne, Australia, Osaka, Japan, and Irvine, California. The company's products are available in Australia, Japan, Europe, and North America.

