Keystone Dental Group and Digital Dentistry Institute Announce Strategic Partnership

BURLINGTON, Mass. and VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Dental Group (KDG) and Digital Dentistry Institute (DDI) are pleased to announce they have entered a partnership, combining KDG, a pioneer in science-based surgical and restorative solutions and DDI, a world-class education and training provider for dental professionals.

With technology playing an increasing crucial role in every aspect of dentistry, companies recognize the need to accelerate the development of digital solutions. The KDG-DDI partnership brings together a high-quality product portfolio that represents a strong value proposition for dentists and exceptional education programs to guide its course participants to provide the highest possible quality of care.

"DDI, led by exceptional clinicians and educators, is a leader in the advancement of dental education and a valuable addition to our KDG's Vanguard education platform," said Melker Nilsson, Chief Executive Officer of the Keystone Dental Group. "KDG's end-to-end digital solutions combined with our exceptionally high-quality product portfolio and DDI's training and mentorship will provide clinicians with an unprecedented learning experience."

Dr. Saj Jivraj, Co-Founder of the Digital Dental Institute explained: "We are excited to add the Keystone Dental Group with their broad innovative product portfolio and excellent support structure to our select group of corporate partners to support our mission of conducting programs for the ultimate benefit of the dental profession and their patients."

Dr. Sundeep Rawal, Co-Founder of the Digital Dental Institute added "DDI connects theory and practice in advanced comprehensive dentistry and our collaboration with the Keystone Dental Group will allow us to expand our training programs with product innovations that can solve every day problems."

Dr. Bobby Birdi, Co-Founder and Director of the Digital Dental Institute added: "DDI is committed to serve as a mentor to our students, other faculty and staff members. We look forward to our partnership with the Keystone Dental Group to further broaden our hands-on and online education program."

About Keystone Dental Group

Keystone Dental Group is an oral healthcare company combining Keystone Dental Inc and Paltop Advanced Dental Solutions LTD dedicated to the delivery of breakthrough dental implant and biomaterial technologies. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts the Keystone Dental Group leverages decades of collective experience in industry leadership in precision manufacturing and implant technology to manufacture premium cutting-edge implants and implant components. Deeply committed to scientific R&D and heavily invested in state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment, for continuous introduction of advance products and digital dentistry services of the highest quality standards.

For more information, refer to www.keystonedental.com

About Digital Dentistry Institute

The Digital Dentistry Institute conducts advanced and comprehensive dentistry education to both doctors and the public. DDI offers continued education using state of the art technology. DDI supports faculty, students, and instructors, acknowledging the link between learning and teaching. Every doctor can learn how to mentor and become mentor when they work with the Digital Dentistry Institute.

For more information, refer to www.ddidental.com

