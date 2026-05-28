Keystone Education Group launches State of Student Recruitment 2026, surveying 67,000+ students

Keystone's annual report draws on 67,000+ prospective students from 150+ countries, revealing widening destination choices, a growing trust gap around AI, and motivations increasingly driven by long-term return on investment

OSLO, Norway, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Education Group, the global higher education marketing and student recruitment platform, today launched its State of Student Recruitment 2026 report, unveiled live at the NAFSA 2026 annual conference and is now available online.

In its most expansive edition yet, the report captures the views of more than 67,000 prospective students from over 150 countries, with data collected between 1 October 2025 and 30 April 2026. The survey findings are supplemented by Keystone's Share of Search analysis, which tracks student behaviour and demand across the company's network of student sites.

The 2026 findings paint a picture of a generation of prospective students who are informed, deliberate, and increasingly willing to look beyond traditional study destinations.

"This year's report tells a clear story: students are more informed and more discerning than ever, and they are making decisions on their own terms," said Saba Davenport, Chief Marketing Officer at Keystone Education Group. "In a year defined by policy change and uncertainty, students did not retreat. They widened their horizons. For institutions, that is both a challenge and an opportunity. The ones that will succeed are those that show up consistently, communicate authentically, and earn trust at every stage of the journey."

Students are widening their options, not walking away

After a year of policy upheaval across major study destinations, the report finds that students responded by rethinking and broadening their range of target destinations rather than abandoning their study plans. The United Kingdom rose to the top of stated study intentions, while interest in destinations such as Italy and Germany held strong. Keystone's data also points to a continued and strengthening pull towards Asia, with markets including Singapore and Malaysia growing quickly across multiple source regions, and India entering the top 10 of intended destinations for the first time.

The report ultimately shows that students perceive a smaller gap between destinations than the sector often assumes, with the so called "Big Four" no longer looming as large in students' minds as they once did.

A widening gap between use and trust around AI

One of the report's most striking findings concerns how students find and trust information. While over half of prospective students now use AI or social media as part of their search, these are among the least trusted channels. By contrast, 72% of prospective students rate university websites as "very" or "extremely" trustworthy, compared with just 30% for AI results.

Students are motivated by long-term value

The report finds that student motivations are increasingly oriented around long-term return on investment.

While cost is still the top concern when it comes to studying abroad, students are now weighing this factor against signals of a program's career potential, such as graduate outcomes and internships. These three factors ranked as most important when students assess a university and programme, ahead of considerations such as rankings, history, and heritage. Skills remained the top overall motivation for study for the third year running.

Much like previous years, the research also found that the highest priority for prospective international is finding the right university and the right programme, rather than the right country. However, this gap is now shrinking, and for South Asian participants in particular, country has become the top priority, a sign that the audiences most likely impacted by policy changes are assessing accessibility first.

Built to help higher education institutions navigate an ever-changing market

The State of Student Recruitment 2026 arrives at a moment of significant change for the sector, shaped by shifting destination patterns, evolving funding expectations, and rapid changes in how students research and communicate. The report is designed to give institutions the evidence to respond with confidence and build student recruitment strategies that can stand up to market turbulence.

"Every year our State of Student Recruitment report gives us the opportunity to look beyond the headlines and listen directly to the audiences who matter most: the students themselves." said Dr Mark Bennett, VP Research and Insight at Keystone Education Group. "This year, with international education increasingly affected by changes in policy and politics, that perspective is more valuable than ever. The picture our data paints is nuanced — students who are outcome-focused and pragmatic, navigating a complex world with more sophistication than we might assume, and who are sending clear signals to universities about how to reach them."

The full State of Student Recruitment 2026 report is available now at:

https://www.keg.com/report/state-of-student-recruitment/2026

About Keystone Education Group

Keystone Education Group connects 100 million students a year with over 5,000 education institutions across more than 190 countries via student sites such as Educations.com, FindAMasters and . Headquartered in Oslo and backed by Viking Growth and Verdane, Keystone employs 750+ people across offices in the Nordics, Germany, Spain, and the UK. Keystone's student placement and enrollment services include UniQuest, Beyond Abroad (SONOR, Blueberry, Asia Exchange), Edunation, and Keystone Sports.

CONTACT:

Media enquiries to:

Ashlee-Maree Courtney-Eman

VP Corporate Marketing, Keystone Education Group

Email: [email protected]

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SOURCE Keystone Education Group