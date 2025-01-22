Keystone Education Group Secures €100 Million Bond to Fuel Expansion

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Education Group, a global leader in student recruitment, has successfully completed its first 4-year senior secured bond issue of €100 million, further fueling ongoing expansion and growth.

Over the past few years, Keystone has made substantial investments to improve its technology and services, helping over 120 million students across its search platforms in 2024. The new funding will enable Keystone to continue investing in its platforms – driving growth and innovation in the education sector.

"This new financial backing enables us to better support students and schools, allowing us to double down on improving the student experience, enhancing matchmaking, and advancing AI-driven student guidance. Additionally, we will continue our acquisition strategy, expanding our portfolio and bringing even more value to students and our customers worldwide," said Fredrik Högemark, CEO of Keystone Education Group.

The bond issue attracted significant interest from a broad range of high-quality Nordic and international institutional investors. "This very successful bond issue will enable us to continue our fantastic growth story", added Kenneth Nyhus Hanssen, Chief Financial Officer at Keystone Education Group. "The attractiveness of the bond underpins the great work we have been doing, and the trust investors have in Keystone and our future."

About Keystone Education Group

More than 120 million students annually trust Keystone to help them pursue higher education. In turn, Keystone helps over 5,500 education institutions reach, recruit, and enroll prospective students in more than 190 countries across 500+ student websites, including Masterstudies.com, Educations.com, Fernstudium.ae, Studentum.se, and FindaPhD.com.

Keystone also operates a range of global student recruitment services including UniQuest, Asia Exchange, Blueberry, SONOR, Edunation, and Keystone Sports. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Keystone is backed by Viking Venture and Verdane, two leading Nordic venture firms. Keystone has more than 900+ employees worldwide, with offices across the Nordics, Germany, Spain, and the UK.

Contact

Danijela Jurjevic, PR Specialist

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +34 621 023 472

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/keystone-education-group/r/keystone-education-group-secures--100-million-bond-to-fuel-expansion,c4094468

The following files are available for download: