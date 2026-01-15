Keystone Experts & Engineers Announces Strategic Partnership with Semke Forensic and Pyr-Tech

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Experts & Engineers is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Semke Forensic and Pyr-Tech. This collaboration brings together industry leaders committed to technical excellence, responsive service, and trusted expertise across the insurance and legal sectors.

Logos of strategic partners Keystone Experts + Engineers, Pyr-Tech, and Semke Forensic.

Through this partnership, Keystone will integrate Semke's nationally respected testifying experts and robust mechanical, electrical, civil, and vehicle accident reconstruction capabilities into its service offerings for insurance clients. In turn, Semke and Pyr-Tech will leverage Keystone's multidisciplinary resources and national scale to enhance their support for legal professionals navigating complex forensic matters.

"The Semke and Pyr-Tech teams are recognized for delivering cutting-edge, high-quality technical expertise in a timely manner," said Jeremy Mele, President & CEO of Keystone Experts & Engineers. "We're aligned in our belief that excellence is earned through clarity, accountability, and service. Together, we're raising the bar for what clients can expect from forensic expert firms."

"This partnership allows us to expand our reach while staying true to the technical rigor and client-first mindset that defines our work," said Fred Semke, PE, Founder of Semke Forensic. "Keystone's reputation for execution, responsiveness, and integrity mirrors our own values."

This alliance creates a powerful bridge between distinct client bases - attorneys and law firms on one side, carriers and end clients on the other. By combining Keystone's established expertise in client- and carrier-facing forensic services with Semke's litigation-focused expert witness support, both organizations unlock new opportunities to deliver higher-level technical experts and comprehensive solutions across industries. Clients of both firms will now gain access to an expanded array of services—including civil engineering, fire investigation, and crash data analysis—supported by seamless collaboration and a unified commitment to results.

About Keystone Experts & Engineers

https://keystoneexperts.com

Keystone is a national forensic consulting firm specializing in engineering, building consulting and dispute resolution, fire origin and cause, and building science solutions for insurance carriers, law firms, and corporate clients.

About Semke Forensic and Pyr-Tech

https://semke.com | https://www.pyrtech.com

Semke Forensic and Pyr-Tech provide expert witness services and forensic engineering support for legal professionals, with a focus on civil, electrical, mechanical, fire investigation, and vehicle accident reconstruction investigations.

SOURCE Keystone Expert + Engineers