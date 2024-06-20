Keystone Foundation, Champions Ascension announce exclusive protocol integration

Rough House Games will be integrating the Keystone Protocol into its popular Arena RPG game, Champions Ascension, allowing for new social and ownership mechanisms for web3 gamers.

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Keystone Foundation, a Cayman Islands Foundation, has partnered with Rough House Games, the game studio developing Champions Ascension, to integrate the Keystone Protocol into their award-winning web3 fighting game. The protocol opens up new, novel social, UGC and players rewards systems for games developed on the blockchain. This integration will help to foster unique ownership of items within the game's ecosystem and unlock engagement opportunities.

Champions Ascension was created by a team of top game veterans, led by Chris DeWolfe, Aber Whitcomb, Johnny Casamassina, Jairo Nieto and Alejandro Gonzalez have etched their names in gaming and social media. In 2003, DeWolfe and Whitcomb founded MySpace and were pioneers in the evolution of the Web 2.0 Revolution. Following MySpace, DeWolfe and Whitcomb founded Jam City, which grew to over $450m in annual revenue with over 2 billion game downloads. While at Jam City, the founding Rough House Games team developed games that have been consistently in the world's top charts, some of which include; Harry Potter Hogwarts Mystery, Panda Pop, Disney Emoji Blitz and Cookie Jam.

In January of 2023, DeWolfe and Whitcomb left Jam City, the mobile game powerhouse they co-founded ten years earlier, to develop a series of new web3 centric games utilizing the latest blockchain, AI and UGC elements under the banner of Rough House Games. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Coinbase Ventures, UTA Ventures and Crush Music Ventures, the Rough House Games team focused on developing a world class game studio that leaned into the inevitable web3 future to pioneer the next generation of game experiences.

"We're thrilled to announce a first of its kind partnership with the Keystone Foundation's innovative protocol," said Chris DeWolfe, CEO of Rough House Games + Champions Ascension. "We've spent 16 months creating a rich game play engine akin to a AAA style game, and we're weaving in the Keystone protocol to truly unlock a new wave of player ownership and social touchpoints in a truly novel way. As lifelong gamers, we wanted to develop the next generation of game experiences that would bring players into a familiar mechanic with all the player benefits of web3 ownership."

"Partnering with Rough House Games and Champions Ascension will allow the Keystone protocol to power the type of game innovation players are looking for," said a spokesperson for the Keystone Foundation. "This team has decades of game-making experience, and it shows with Champions Ascension. With this newly announced integration, we're combining a world class game experience with creator and social tools embedded in the Keystone protocol to unlock a completely new player economy. The team behind Champions Ascension are undeniably the top game makers out there, and we're thrilled that they chose to partner with the Keystone Protocol."

