Keystone Healthcare Invests in Talent and Technology for Growth in 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Healthcare Partners (Keystone Healthcare), a leading provider of Emergency Medicine, Hospital Medicine, and Telehealth clinical management services and staffing solutions for hospitals, has made investments in talent and technology in preparation for strategic growth in 2021.

Keystone recently welcomed a new Vice President of Business Development, Clarke Walker, who has joined the company's Business Development Team led by Randy Wilson, Keystone Healthcare's Chief Financial Officer, and Glenn Adams, President. In this new role, Clarke will focus on leveraging Keystone Healthcare's existing footprint in Pennsylvania and New York to grow the Company throughout the northeast region. Clarke brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in emergency and hospital medicine clinician management and has held leadership positions in a number of high-growth companies in the industry.

"In a time when the industry is in such turmoil, I am proud to represent a company that has a 10+ year average client tenure—that's not something you come across too often in this industry," said Clarke. "Not only is Keystone Healthcare thriving, but the company is also investing in the future of the industry through telehealth, which will have game-changing impacts on the way we partner with hospitals for both emergency and hospital medicine."

The addition of Clarke Walker is timely, as Keystone Healthcare has made several strategic gains in the northeast region. In particular, Keystone recently received approval from Western Regional Emergency Medical Advisory Committee (WREMAC) in Western New York to partner with Mercy Flight, Inc., an independent, not-for-profit provider of emergency and non-emergency air and ground medical transport and supporting services. The partnership comes in response to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Service's ET3 initiative. It showcases strong innovation in the two companies' partnership to provide cost-effective, high-quality, and patient-centered care while also improving efficiencies of EMS in rural areas and encouraging appropriate utilization of EMS by providing treatment in place with tele-EMS support.

These developments come on the heels of Keystone Healthcare bringing on Jeff Curtis, Vice President of Business Development, earlier this year. Since Jeff Curtis joined the team, the company has kicked off a partnership with Singing River Health System following their acquisition of Garden Park Medical Center in Gulfport, Mississippi. Keystone Healthcare has also entered the Texas market with a recently-signed contract in Houston.

Despite the challenges of 2020, Keystone Healthcare continues its growth strategy, investing in people and technology. Andrew Portelli, CEO of Keystone Healthcare, said, "Our priority is taking care of our people and aggressively investing in technologies and services that will meet the present and future needs of our hospital partners. We greatly benefit from a 92% annual retention rate for our non-clinical employees and a 98%+ retention rate for our clinical staff. All of this provides an essential level of stability for our hospital partners and for Keystone. While 2020 has been a challenging year across the board, being 100% independently owned has afforded us the agility and responsiveness to meet the changing needs of our hospital partners while strengthening our leadership role in the healthcare industry."

About Keystone Healthcare

Keystone Healthcare Partners (Keystone Healthcare) is a leading provider of Emergency Medicine, Hospital Medicine, and Telehealth clinical management services and staffing solutions for hospitals. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, and with additional offices in Plano, Texas, and Memphis, Tennessee, Keystone Healthcare efficiently delivers high-quality, patient-centered care through strong physician leadership and involved management that drive our innovative and integrated business model and performance metrics. Visit keystonehealthcare.com.



Contact: Samantha Mantzoros, [email protected], 215-421-9367

SOURCE Keystone Healthcare Partners

Related Links

https://keystonehealthcare.com

