Keystone Healthcare Partners Expands Partnership with Upper Allegheny Health System, Adding Hospital Medicine, Intensive Care Medicine, and Telehealth Services

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Healthcare Partners (Keystone Healthcare™), a leading provider of Emergency Medicine, Hospital Medicine, and Telehealth clinical management services and staffing, announced today that it has expanded its partnership with Upper Allegheny Health System (UAHS), part of Kaleida Health. The two-location health system includes Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) in Bradford, Pennsylvania, and Olean General Hospital (OGH) in Olean, New York.

The expanded partnership is set to take effect on November 1, 2021 and includes Hospital Medicine services at both facilities and Intensivist services at Olean General Hospital.

Partnered since 2016, Keystone Healthcare™ maintains a strong track record of effective clinician recruitment and retention at both UAHS facilities. Continuing that trend, Keystone Healthcare™ leadership has worked closely with UAHS leadership to recommend a staffing model and innovative telehealth program that will economically accommodate the often-inconsistent patient volumes.

"Strong leadership integrated with the medical staff and community are foundational to our success and we look forward to continuing this pattern of success in partnering with UAHS," said Hatem Mourad, MD, SFHM, Director of Hospital Medicine & Vice President of Business Development at Keystone Healthcare™. "As clinicians and clinical leaders, we don't just work in the community, we are part of the community, and that has differentiated us in our ability to succeed over large, national groups."

Keystone Healthcare™ plays an active role in managing UAHS's clinical services, responsible for impacting key metrics related to clinical throughput and patient satisfaction. Keystone Healthcare™ recently collaborated with UAHS leadership to pilot a three-month Tele-Triage program, which demonstrated impressive outcomes. In just three months, the Tele-Triage program reduced the rate of patients left without being seen from approximately 3% to 0.2%. It also reduced door-to-provider time by 21% and overall length of stay for admission, discharge, and transfer cases by more than 15%.

"Through constant innovation, teamwork, and strong leadership, Keystone Healthcare™ has provided high quality and efficient patient care within the Emergency Department since 2016," added Dr. Philip Senger, Site Medical Director of Emergency Medicine at Olean General Hospital. "We are excited to expand our partnership with UAHS and Keystone Healthcare™ by incorporating Hospital Medicine services, and we are confident that our ever-expanding vision will allow our clinicians to provide better and more comprehensive medical care to our patients and our communities."

"While COVID-19 has been a powerful catalyst for innovation, it has created very real challenges for our partner hospitals," said Glenn Adams, President & Co-founder of Keystone Healthcare™. "Our intention is to meet our partners where they are with innovative solutions that address their short-term needs while also positioning them to thrive long-term. We believe that our proven success with client hospitals will undoubtedly lead to regional growth, and this expanded partnership with UAHS is an exciting development in that regard."

About Keystone Healthcare™



Keystone Healthcare Partners (Keystone Healthcare™) is a leading provider of Emergency Medicine, Hospital Medicine, and Telehealth clinical management services and staffing solutions for hospitals. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida and with additional offices in Plano, Texas and Memphis, Tennessee, Keystone Healthcare™ efficiently delivers high-quality, patient-centered care through strong physician leadership and involved management that drive our innovative and integrated business model and performance metrics. Visit keystonehealthcare.com.

About Upper Allegheny Health System

Part of the Kaleida Health System, Upper Allegheny Health System unites Olean General Hospital (OGH) and Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC). UAHS provides care to a service area with more than 160,000 individuals in southwestern New York state and northwestern Pennsylvania. Visit brmc-ogh.org.

CONTACT: Chelsea Voors, [email protected]

SOURCE Keystone Healthcare Partners