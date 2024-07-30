Keystone Lab Partners with Buncombe County for START Child Welfare Program in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Lab, a dual-CAP accredited and CLIA certified lab based in Asheville, NC, has partnered with Buncombe County Government to provide laboratory services for the only certified Sobriety Treatment and Recovery Teams (START) site in North Carolina. Keystone provides clinical and forensic toxicology testing services throughout the southeastern U.S. and is excited to assist Buncombe County's Health & Human Services START Team in improving the outcome for children and families affected by parental substance use and child maltreatment.

The START model has been proven to improve outcomes for children and families. Children of parents with Substance Use Disorders face significant challenges, including a higher likelihood of being removed from parental care. Children who have been rehomed due to these challenges have seen improved outcomes from the START program model by helping families achieve parental sobriety and recovery.

"START works to trust while verifying parents reported progress within their recovery journey. Graduates of the program have reported that weekly screens helped them stay accountable to their recovery in the early stages", said Katherine Watkins, the Social Work Program Manager for Buncombe County Health & Human Services. "It is imperative to the model that we work to eliminate the stigmas that are attached to Substance Use Disorder while ensuring child safety. This is difficult to accomplish in a lab setting and we are grateful that Keystone can provide onsite collections and laboratory results. This allows the team to continue to provide needed support as families navigate their recovery journey."

Keystone currently provides laboratory and on-site resources to assist Buncombe County with their current START program drug testing needs. If you have a similar laboratory testing need for your current recovery program, please call Keystone at 800-230-2991, or contact us directly on our website.

About Keystone Lab:

Keystone is a dual CAP-accredited and CLIA certified lab providing clinical and forensic toxicology testing, clinical blood testing and comprehensive PCR testing services. Keystone has developed an innovative platform of services to ensure the success and growth of organizations throughout the United States.

