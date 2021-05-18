Keystone Light Builds The World's Smoothest Grill

CHICAGO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nothing kicks off summer like Memorial Day Weekend, firing up the grill on race day, and sipping on the world's smoothest beer, Keystone Light. Keystone Light is giving one fan a chance to celebrate these unofficial rites of summer combined into one just in time for NASCAR's big race on Memorial Day Weekend where the No. 2 Ford Mustang will make its debut under the Keystone Light banner.

Keystone Light

That's right. Keystone Light and Team Penske's driver Brad Keselowski, are teaming up to give one lucky fan a chance to win The World's Smoothest Grill – the ultimate, tricked-out grill-meets-racecar-hybrid that will have the neighbors wondering if the iconic 'Blue Deuce' is parked in the backyard grilling burgers.

The World's Smoothest Grill has everything to kick off the BBQ season right: a mobile chassis trailer, a Keystone Light branded umbrella, 2-burner side griddles, a Keystone Light cooler, a storage box, propane tanks, Bluetooth speakers, and even a spare tire. The World's Smoothest grill will have you and your (BBQ) pit crew waving the checkered flag all summer long.

"We're thrilled that the Keystone Light wrapped No. 2 'Blue Deuce' will make its debut Memorial Day Weekend in Charlotte just as most grills make their summer debut," says Robert Brewer, Associate Marketing Manager of Keystone Light. "Now Brad Keselowski and Keystone Light fans alike can take their fandom to the next level — from the track to the backyard as the grill master of their very own 'Blue Deuce.'"

To win, fans 21 and older can just head to KeystoneLight.com/2smoothgrillsweeps to register and enter or simply scan a QR code on designated Keystone Light signage at stores across the country from May 17, 2021 through June 1, 2021. From there fans can sit back, relax, and stay tuned until the winner is randomly selected on June 2, 2021. In addition to the World's Smoothest Grill, the lucky winner will also receive $12,000 USD in cash for a total retail value of $54,000 USD.

"When I'm not behind the wheel racing, my favorite summer pastime is getting behind the grill and cooking for friends and family and now fans have a chance to combine the two," said Brad Keselowski who will drive the No. 2 Keystone Light Ford Mustang during the Memorial Day Weekend race in Charlotte, N.C. on Sunday, May 30. "I know the Blue Deuce fandom is real, so it's pretty incredible to bring it to life off the track with a fully-loaded, tailgate ready, BBQ grill version of what I'll be driving on Sunday."

To learn more about how to win the World's Smoothest Grill fans can visit KeystoneLight.com/2smoothgrillsweeps and follow along on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

