Keystone Light Supports Service Members with Smooth Salute Program

Keystone Light has partnered with Drake White and the USO in support of service members for Military Appreciation Month

CHICAGO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Military Appreciation Month, Keystone Light is partnering with the United Service Organizations (USO) and Country-Soul troubadour Drake White to rally communities across the country and give a Smooth Salute of gratitude to service members.

Keystone Light's Smooth Salute program makes it easy for fans to send written thank you messages directly to their local USO centers. Now through July 31, fans who scan the QR code on the new limited-time Keystone Light Stars and Stripes packaging are able to send a thank you message directly to their community's USO center for their local service members. Fans who send a message will be entered for a chance to win* a trip to Nashville for a private military appreciation concert with Drake White and local service members at his barn on November 9th, 2024. Runner-ups also have the chance to win a commemorative t-shirt.

"To kick off Military Appreciation Month, Keystone Light is proud to join forces with our long-time partner, the USO, to offer fans the chance to thank active-duty service members in our communities," said Frank Cirone, senior marketing director for Keystone Light. "Keystone Light has a long-standing relationship with the USO and is dedicated to supporting service members both through messages of encouragement and donations. We couldn't think of a better way to bring our shared mission and impact to life than with some cold Keystone Light and a concert with Drake White, a longtime advocate of the armed forces."

Since 1941, the USO has been the leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families.

"We deeply appreciate Keystone Light's support of the USO and the people who serve in the U.S. military," said Brian Cowart, chief marketing and development officer for the USO." While we all don't serve in our nation's military, we all can certainly support those who do and their families. Keystone Light's campaign has made it easy to send a 'thank you' to local service members."

Drake White has a longstanding relationship with the armed services, growing up with his Uncle Ron, who instilled the importance of service and community. Over the years, he has partnered with organizations like Miracle Hope Foundation and Creative Vets to support its members. For his partnership with Keystone Light, the artist-songwriter is helping spread the word about the Keystone Light Smooth Salute program via social assets and online video to encourage fans to participate, and he will host an exclusive concert for service members at his Whitewood Hollow barn in Nashville, Tennessee.

"Supporting this program is so important to me as I've met many veterans and active service members at my shows and throughout my travels over the years as well as in my own community," said Drake White. "I have so much respect for their dedication to our country and this is the least I could do to give back to them."

The Keystone Light, Smooth Salute program is a full marketing campaign that includes limited-edition Summer and Stripe's thematic packaging, and creative assets across OOH, social, and retail channels.

Check out the product locator at https://www.keystonelight.com/where-to-buy to find Keystone Light Stars and Stripes Summer Packing near you. For more updates on Keystone Light, Drake White, and USO partnership, including a video about the Smooth Salute program, fans can visit www.keystonelight.com/smoothsalute and follow @keystonelightofficial on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

*NO PURCHASE OR SCAN NECESSARY. Sweepstakes begins on 5/1/24 at 12:00 PM CT and ends on 7/31/24 at 11:59 PM CT. Open only to legal residents of 50 U.S. (D.C.), 21+ years of age. See Official Rules for details, including how to enter, odds, prize details & restrictions, at www.keystonelight.com/smoothsalute . Void where prohibited.

