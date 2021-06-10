Keystone Mortgage Corporation Delivers Lending Source for $21.3 Million Bridge Loan, to Refinance SALT Oceanside

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Mortgage Corporation, nationally recognized as a highly trusted advisor for commercial real estate financing solutions, has arranged a $21.3mm refinancing for SALT Oceanside, a Class- A modern luxury, apartment community in Oceanside, San Diego County, California.

Working on behalf of the borrower, Pelican Communities, the 3-year bridge loan was sourced with PGIM Real Estate. Loan proceeds were used to refinance the existing construction loan.

SALT Oceanside is a newly constructed, mixed use apartment/retail property located in downtown Oceanside, CA. The property is 52 luxury apartments, 7,200 sf of ground floor retail, and is situated along the Oceanside Pier Walkway, a few blocks from the Pacific Ocean.

Richard Hamm, a principal in Pelican Communities, stated, "The Keystone Team understood our objectives, delivered competitive options, and was able to negotiate a great loan with PGIM. Tim's experience in navigating obstacles throughout the financing process proved invaluable. A remarkable job from start to finish."

"The borrowers developed a beautiful property in which the residential and retail tenants stabilized just prior to COVID-19," commented Tim Winton, Senior Vice President and leader of the Keystone Mortgage team. "Given the challenging loan metrics, the short period of stabilized collections, the high loan-to-unit valuation, and then, in-place COVID restrictions effect on retail, after an exhaustive lender search and negotiations, we were able to procure both aggressive leverage and pricing."

