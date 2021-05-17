Keystone National Properties Expands Its Team

JERICHO, N.Y., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone National Properties (KNPRE), a real estate and private equity firm that specializes in tax advantaged investment products, has hired two new team members in support of its planned growth initiatives. Joining the firm in April are Oscar Estrada, Controller, and Heidi Wheatley, Director of Marketing and Broker-Dealer Relations.

As Controller, Oscar is responsible for the planning, implementation, and managing of the firm's finance activities, including business planning, budgeting, forecasting and negotiations. Oscar's prior career experience includes roles with real estate development companies focused on the office, industrial, and retail sectors - including Trammell Crow Companies and Hopkins Real Estate Group. Over the course of his career, he has participated in the acquisition, management, and disposition of more than $500B in real estate deals. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the DeVry Institute of Technology.

In her role as the Director of Marketing and Broker Dealer Relations, Heidi will be responsible for the planning, development, and execution of KNPRE's marketing, communications, and advertising initiatives in support of the company's capital raise goals. In addition, she will develop and maintain new or existing broker-dealer relationships as the firm expands its offerings to include 1031 exchange products. Her prior career experience includes building and leading marketing teams within the independent broker-dealer and RIA space and for a managing broker-dealer, where her team successfully supported the firm's multi-billion-dollar capital raising efforts. Heidi earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in mass communications with a concentration in public relations and advertising from St. Ambrose University, in Davenport, Iowa and her master's in business administration from the Keller Graduate School of Management in Atlanta.

"The additions of Oscar and Heidi are key to KNPRE's continued growth in the tax advantaged real estate investment space," said Michael Packman, Founder & CEO. "We are excited to have them join the team and continue building a firm that is dedicated to creating maximum value for our investors and firm, while improving our world at the same time."

About Keystone National Properties: Founded in 2016 by Michael Packman, Keystone National Properties (KNPRE) is a real estate and private equity firm whose team is passionate about delivering value to investors, the strategic growth of the firm, and positively impacting the world around them by driving environmental benefits using tax advantaged investment products. KNPRE's founding philosophy is "Doing well by doing good." To date, the firm has raised more than $60M from retail investors. To learn more about investment opportunities with KNPRE, visit knpre.com.

Contact:

Heidi Wheatley

Keystone National Properties

404-992-6644

[email protected]

SOURCE Keystone National Properties