Keystone Partners, a Portfolio Company of Silver Oak Services Partners, Completes Add-on Acquisition

EVANSTON, Ill., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Partners ("Keystone"), a portfolio company of Silver Oak Services Partners LLC, announced that is has acquired the career transition and leadership development business operations from Chicago-based Kensington International, Inc. ("Kensington").

Founded in 1989, Kensington provides high-touch, premium career transition, leadership development, executive coaching and talent assessment services for a range of clients, from small-to-medium-sized businesses to Fortune 500 companies. Kensington and Keystone have a strong history of successful partnership, as both were early members of Career Partners International, a network of regional and global career transition firms.

John Myers, President of Kensington's career transition and leadership development business, notes, "We are excited to partner with Keystone's management team and capitalize on the Company's significant growth opportunities in the greater Chicago market." He goes on to add, "Keystone has always been a leader in the industry due to its deep industry experience, customer-first business model, and outstanding reputation. Becoming part of Keystone reinforces our commitment to delivering quality services and provides us with the resources and support to continue to grow our business."

"We are delighted to have the impressive Kensington team join Keystone," said Ralph Roberto, CEO of Keystone, "We were drawn to Kensington due to its position as a market leader, shared company values, and impeccable reputation that characterizes the company today. This is an exciting time for both Keystone and Kensington as we continue to grow our business and expand our market opportunities."

Overview of Keystone Partners

Founded in 1982, Keystone Partners is a leading career management and leadership development consulting firm headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Keystone works with organizations in New England, Chicago, the Research Triangle, and around the world to efficiently and effectively address their career management and development needs.

Silver Oak invests in healthcare, business and consumer services companies in the lower middle market

