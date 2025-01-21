Keystone Partners Announces Acquisition of CCI Consulting

BOSTON, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Partners, a Silver Oak Services Partners LLC portfolio company, announced that it has acquired CCI Consulting, a leading provider of human resources consulting, career management, staffing and talent development services, based in Philadelphia, PA. This strategic acquisition further broadens Keystone's capacity to deliver exceptional career management and leadership transformation solutions within and beyond the Mid-Atlantic region.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered near Philadelphia, CCI Consulting has been a trusted advisor in helping organizations build resilient workforces, offering a suite of services that include executive search, HR consulting, leadership development, and career transition solutions. By integrating CCI Consulting's deep customer relationships and talented team of professionals, Keystone Partners strengthens its ability to support organizations and individuals at every stage of the career lifecycle.

"Joining forces with CCI Consulting aligns perfectly with our mission to empower organizations and individuals to adapt and excel in today's rapidly changing workplace," said Tim Baldwin, CEO of Keystone Partners. "This acquisition expands our reach and reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that help clients navigate critical moments with confidence and success."

Sharon Imperiale, CEO of CCI Consulting, commented, "We are thrilled to partner with Keystone Partners. The combination of our expertise and shared values will enable us to provide even greater value to our customers as they strive to transform their workforces and develop leaders for the future."

To learn more about Keystone Partners' acquisition of CCI Consulting, please visit www.keystonepartners.com .

About Keystone Partners

Founded in 1982, Keystone Partners is a leading outplacement, executive coaching, and leadership development consulting firm headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Keystone Partners offers a range of services designed to help individuals, teams and organizations successfully navigate the complexities of career management and development. Partnering with HR and serving as a trusted advisor, Keystone Partners supports organizations on building resilience through expert coaching during career-defining moments. This approach empowers clients to adapt and thrive in the face of change, marrying potential with performance.

About CCI Consulting

CCI Consulting, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, has been a trusted leader in talent acquisition, leadership development, career management, and HR consulting. Since 1988, CCI Consulting has supported organizations in building high-performing teams and creating resilient workforces through innovative and customized solutions. Learn more at www.cciconsulting.com .

