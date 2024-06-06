Keystone Policy Center Honors Anterix President & CEO Rob Schwartz

Award Recognizes Leadership Through Strategic Collaboration

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At a ceremony on June 5 at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C., the Keystone Policy Center presented its 2024 Keystone Leadership Awards to four public- and private-sector leaders, including Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) President & CEO Rob Schwartz.

The Keystone Policy Center (KPC) is a non-profit organization founded in 1975 to drive actionable, shared solutions to contentious policy challenges, recognized for independent, collaborative problem-solving approaches. Keystone established its Leadership Awards in 1994 to recognize extraordinary leadership by individuals and organizations whose work embraces its model, spirit, and mission of creating lasting solutions through strategic collaboration.

In receiving this prestigious distinction, Schwartz was joined by the Hon. Michael S. Regan, Administrator, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency; Jennifer Griffin, Chief National Security Correspondent, Fox News; and Jonathan Pershing, Program Director of Environment at the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation. Notable energy leaders among its past recipients include the Hon. Willie Phillips, Chairman, U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (2023); Paula R. Glover, President, the Alliance to Save Energy (2021); Tom Kuhn, Anterix Vice Chair and former President & CEO, Edison Electric Institute (2019); Paula Gold-Williams, Keystone Policy Center Board of Trustees Co-Chair and former President & CEO, CPS Energy (2018); and the Hon. Ernest Moniz, former U.S. Secretary of Energy (2015).

"This recognition honors Rob's distinguished leadership at Anterix, which is enriching both the energy and telecommunications sectors," said Gold-Williams. "Anterix, with Rob's inspiring direction, is executing on a strategic vision of enhanced collaboration with our nation's utilities to build secure and resilient private communications networks while working to modernize our essential electric grid. Together with the contributions of all of this year's KPC winners, Rob is helping to drive actionable, collaborative solutions that advance the public interest, by confronting many of America's most contentious policy obstacles. This is instrumental in creating genuine change and better serving an ever-growing number of customers and communities."

"I am humbled and honored to have been selected as one of KPC's Leadership Award recipients," Schwartz said. "That KPC has focused on the impact of the collaborations I have been privileged to witness and to advance through Anterix is a source of great pride. I am pleased to accept this award on behalf of Anterix and our utility industry partners in recognition of our collective efforts to drive grid modernization via foundational private 900 MHz broadband communications. Also, I extend my heartiest congratulations to my fellow winners, and I thank them for their leadership and public service."

Shareholder Contact

Natasha Vecchiarelli

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Anterix

973-531-4397

[email protected]

Media Contact

Paul Gaige

Vice President

Hill+Knowlton Strategies

504-957-1434

[email protected]

About Anterix

At Anterix, we engage with leading utilities and technology companies to harness the power of 900 MHz broadband for modernized grid solutions. Leading an ecosystem of more than 100 members, we offer utility-first solutions to modernize the grid and solve the challenges that utilities are facing today. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable private wireless broadband solutions that support cutting-edge advanced communications capabilities for a cleaner, safer, and more secure energy future. To learn more and join the 900 MHz movement, please visit www.anterix.com.

SOURCE Anterix Inc.