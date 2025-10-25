Keystone Resort First to Open for the 2025-26 North American Winter Ski Season

The resort will celebrate the start of the season with 2+ miles of terrain, a hike-to terrain park, and live DJ music under Keystone's night skiing lights

2025-26 Epic Passes on sale now; prices go up after November 16

Media Photos/Broll: Assets approved for media use are available at the following link and will be updated throughout the afternoon with Opening Day content: Keystone Opening Day Content .

KEYSTONE, Colo., Oct. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Resort is the first ski resort in North America to officially open for the 2025-26 winter season. Today, Oct. 25, from 3-6 p.m. MT, Keystone will kick off the season with more than two miles of freshly groomed terrain on the Schoolmarm and Silver Spoon trails. For the first time ever, Keystone will start its season in the afternoon and ski and ride into the early evening under the lights in a nod to its signature night ski operations. Keystone's Opening Day will also feature an early season hike-to terrain park under snowcat lights, a live DJ, and $5.50 beers and hot dogs to commemorate the Resort's 55th season. The festivities continue on Sunday with Keystone's first full day of operations from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. MT, featuring more music, free donuts, hot coffee, and a warm welcome to winter. Epic Passes are still on sale, offering the best value for skiers and riders wanting to join in on the fun all season.

Keystone Resort

"We're thrilled to kick off the season here at Keystone with over two miles of skiing and riding," said Keystone Resort Vice President and General Manager Shannon Buhler. "We know how much this moment means to our employees and community, and our team has poured their hearts into creating an incredible early opening celebration. We're just excited to be back on snow!"

Opening terrain will be accessed via the River Run Gondola, with skiing and riding laps off the Montezuma Express lift. At the end of the evening, guests will download the River Run Gondola back to the base of the resort. Starting Sunday, the resort will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with night skiing available until 7 p.m. on select Fridays, Saturdays, and holidays, starting on Thanksgiving. Convenient touches like free parking in the River Run Gondola Lot and at Mountain House, including up-close family and carpool parking options, make Keystone Resort an ideal option for friends and family to hit the slopes.

Keystone's snowmaking team will continue working around the clock to make snow whenever weather allows, expanding early season terrain as quickly as possible. During early season operations uphill access remains closed and once open, will be permitted only on designated routes before and after lift operating hours. More information is available via the resort's safety page.

NEW: Keystone's Living Room – Kindred Resort

River Run Village is getting a major upgrade this winter with the highly anticipated debut of Keystone's premier luxury development: Kindred Resort. Kindred will feature ski-in, ski-out lodging; a year-round heated pool with patio cocktail service; four new dining options; valet parking; valet ski and bike storage; and an upscale full-service spa just steps from the River Run Gondola. Kindred Resort will also be the beautiful new home base for Keystone Ski & Ride School, alongside a resort rental shop so guests can gear up before stepping outside.

NEW: Events and Fan-Favorite Activities Bring the FUN For All

Keystone is turning up the fun this season with new events like Snow Fort After Dark and Keystone's Military Winter Games. Plus, the National Brotherhood of Snowsports annual summit is returning to Keystone for its second consecutive year for a week of nonstop action. Returning favorites will keep the energy high all season long, including NYE Fireworks, Women in Powder, Keystone Pride, Peaks & Beats, and the signature Springtastic Pond Skim. Details about Keystone's full event lineup are posted on the resort's Signature Event Page. Fan-favorite activities return on and off the slopes, including the World's Largest Mountaintop Snow Fort, snow tubing, ice skating, night skiing, sleigh rides, and more.

Re-Announcing Keystone's Kids (Always) Ski Free Program

Easy on the wallet, easy on the rules, easy to get on the mountain. Keystone's long-standing Kids Ski Free program has been providing kids with free lift tickets since 2012. Kids 12 and younger ski for free at Keystone with no blackout dates when families book just two or more nights through Keystone Resort. Lodging accommodation options span from affordable hotel rooms to family-sized condominiums. Book your lodging through KeystoneResort.com for all of the details.

NEW: Connected Ski & Ride School in the My Epic App

Starting this December, Keystone Resort, along with Breckenridge, Vail Mountain, and Beaver Creek, will be launching a new technology in the My Epic app that takes Ski and Ride School to the next level. With innovative new features, parents and students can easily check in for lessons, receive real-time updates and photos, track progress, and celebrate milestones and skills with digital badges, all from the convenience of their phone.

Epic Passes Available for a Limited Time

2025-26 Epic Passes are on sale for a limited time. Lock in the best value in skiing and riding by choosing the Pass that fits your family from a variety of options. From Epic 1-7 day Passes to the Keystone Plus Pass to the full Epic Pass, there's something for every type of guest from the snow-curious to the die-hard expert skier or rider. And, Epic Passes now include Epic Friends tickets to give your friends and family 50% off lift tickets for more turns, together, plus they can use what they pay toward an Epic Pass for next season. Visit EpicPass.com for more information and to purchase. The ultimate gear membership, My Epic Gear, is also available for anyone looking to ski or ride on the latest gear without the hassle of gear ownership.

Follow Keystone for daily updates and real-time information on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. For more information about Keystone, visit keystoneresort.com.

SOURCE Keystone Resort