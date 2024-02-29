ATLANTA, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based Precision Aviation Group, Inc. (PAG), a leading provider of products and value-added services to Aerospace and Defense industries worldwide, receives Rolls-Royce Best in Class Award. This marks the fourth consecutive year Keystone Turbine Services (KTS), a division of PAG's Engine Services group, has been recognized with the Rolls-Royce Best in Class Award.

Keystone Turbine Services, (a PAG COMPANY) Receives Fourth Consecutive Rolls-Royce Best In Class Award. Pictured Left to Right: Keith Stringer PAG Vice President Engine Services, Anthony Carter Keystone Turbine Services, PAG President and CEO David Mast, Scott Cunningham Helicopter Program Director Rolls-Royce Defense, PAG Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Ketan Desai.

The award honors the Rolls-Royce FIRST Network facility that consistently delivers the very best service, quality, and reliability to operators of the M250 and RR300 series of gas turbine engines and related components.

"It is wonderful to recognize our partners at PAG with this year's Best in Class Award, said Rolls-Royce Corporation Helicopter Program Director Scott Cunningham. "As evident by the long-standing history with this award, PAG's commitment to service excellence gives M250 and RR300 customers the peace of mind to know they will consistently receive the very best in quality, performance, and reliability without question."

"Among other exceptional MRO service centers within the network, we are thrilled to be recognized by our trusted partners, customers, and Rolls-Royce to receive such a coveted award," said David Mast, President & CEO of PAG. "Our customers, and the experience we deliver to them, are at the forefront of everything we do. This award truly acknowledges our hard work, commitment to our customers, and being BEST IN CLASS. I take great pride in sharing this distinguished award with our exceptional employees."

About the Rolls-Royce FIRST Network:

The Rolls-Royce FIRST (Fully Integrated Rolls-Royce Support Team) Network is an authorized global support network for operators of the M250 and RR300 series of small gas turbine engines, providing affordable and reliable support solutions. The FIRST Network includes more than 30 approved, licensed service centers around the world. With its competitive structure, operators will find affordable and reliable services anywhere for Rolls-Royce M250 and RR300 engines and related components.

About Precision Aviation Group:

Precision Aviation Group (PAG) is a leading provider of products and value-added services to aerospace and defense industries worldwide. With 20 Repair Stations, and over 850,000-square-feet of sales and service facilities in the United States, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and Brazil – PAG's 23 locations and customer-focused business model serve aviation customers through Supply Chain and Inventory Supported Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (ISMRO®) services.

Keystone Turbine Services (KTS), a PAG Company in PAG's Engine Services Division, is located in Coatesville, Pennsylvania. KTS has over 47 years of gas turbine engine experience. As Rolls-Royce's second largest certificated, Authorized Maintenance Repair & Overhaul Center (AMROC), KTS supports all variants of the M250 and RR300 Series of gas turbine engines including modules, accessories and components. KTS is an FAA and EASA certificated Part 145 Repair Station, and a certificated Honeywell Authorized Warranty and Repair Station (AWARS) for Maintenance, Overhaul, Repair and Testing of Rolls-Royce M250 & RR300. KTS also supports Pratt & Whitney PT6A and PT6T series Fuel Controls, Power Turbine Governors, and related accessories.

PAG provides MRO and Supply Chain Solutions for Fixed- and Rotary-wing aircraft. PAG has Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) capabilities on over 100,000 product lines in four MRO segments – Avionics, Components, Engines and Manufacturing/DER Services. PAG is dedicated to keeping mission-critical, business, and defense operators in the air.

