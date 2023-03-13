Keystroke Underwriters & Berkley Service Professionals Partner to Offer Comprehensive E&O Coverage

ATLANTA, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystroke Underwriters, a division of Specialty Program Group LLC, and Berkley Service Professionals, a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, are thrilled to announce their new partnership, which offers comprehensive and cost-effective Miscellaneous Errors and Omissions (E&O) insurance solutions for real estate agents, insurance agents, consultants, accountants, and other miscellaneous professional firms.

"We are pleased to partner with Berkley Services Professionals which has strong brand recognition and deep experience in the professional liability industry," said Robert Ferretti, Director of Underwriting, Keystroke Underwriters. "This partnership will enhance Keystroke's ability to provide professional liability insurance coverage for our retail and wholesale partners' small to medium size clients."

This E&O program offers coverage for professional firms with annual revenues of up to $25 million, excluding doctors/hospitals, lawyers, architects, engineers, and financial institutions. Coverage is available in all 50 states on a non-admitted basis. Aggregate limits of up to $3 million are offered on a primary and excess basis. The program offers broad coverage at a competitive price.

"We are very excited to be partnering with an experienced portfolio administrator," said Tom Rea, Executive Vice President of Berkley Service Professionals. "Working with Keystroke Underwriters enables us to tap into the small and micro miscellaneous professional liability market and provides growth opportunities that help to further diversify our portfolio. Keystroke Underwriters has a proven track record of writing this segment successfully and we see a tremendous opportunity to grow with them."

In addition to offering robust E&O coverage, the partnership between Keystroke Underwriters and Berkley Service Professionals brings together the best of both worlds, combining Keystroke's expertise in specialty insurance and Berkley Service Professionals' experience underwriting complex miscellaneous E&O risks.

About Berkley Service Professionals

Berkley Service Professionals specializes in comprehensive professional liability insurance for licensed non-medical professionals and complex miscellaneous service exposures. Berkley Service Professionals is a division of Berkley Alliance Managers which is a member company of Berkley whose rated insurance company members are assigned an A+ (Superior) rating by A.M. Best Company. Berkley is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess.

Berkley Service Professionals conducts business as Berkley Managers Insurance Services, LLC in California as a surplus lines broker. California License #0H05115.

Products and services described above are provided through various surplus lines insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation and offered through licensed surplus lines brokers. Not all products and services may be available in all jurisdictions, and the coverage provided by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies issued. Surplus lines insurance carriers do not generally participate in state guarantee funds and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

About Keystroke Underwriters

Keystroke Underwriters is a Division of Specialty Program Group, LLC (SPG). SPG is the seventh largest specialty intermediary and is licensed in all 50 states. SPG has over three billion in wholesale/MGA premium, 19 operating companies and divisions and over 850 employees, with offices in 24 states across the United States.

