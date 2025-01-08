Keyvault Unveils the K1 at CES 2025: The Universal Digital Key for Every Car

A Game-Changing Solution That Transforms Your Smartphone Into a Secure Car Key

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The days of losing your car keys—or worrying about their security—are over. Today, at CES 2025, Keyvault announces the U.S. launch of the K1, an innovative device that turns any smartphone into a secure, all-in-one car key. Compatible with nearly all vehicles sold in the U.S. since 2008, the K1 brings smart technology to drivers everywhere, making convenience and security universally accessible.

"We're not just replacing car keys—we're rethinking how drivers connect with their cars," says Artem Kiyaschenko, CEO of Keyvault. "The K1 gives you control, convenience, and security like never before. It's a small device with a big impact, turning any car into a smart vehicle."

Why the K1 Matters: Solving Real-World Problems

No More Lost Keys: Your smartphone is always with you—now it's your car key too.

Your smartphone is always with you—now it's your car key too. Ultimate Security: Built with Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology, multi-factor authentication, and military-grade encryption to protect against theft or hacking.

Built with technology, multi-factor authentication, and military-grade encryption to protect against theft or hacking. Smarter Sharing: Share digital keys instantly with family, friends, or colleagues. Track who uses your car and monitor driving habits in real-time.

Share digital keys instantly with family, friends, or colleagues. Track who uses your car and monitor driving habits in real-time. Universal Compatibility: Works with nearly all cars sold in the U.S. since 2008, from economy sedans to luxury SUVs.

What Sets the K1 Apart?

The K1 isn't tied to any specific brand or manufacturer. Unlike digital key systems from specific automakers, Keyvault's solution is built for everyone:

Plug-and-Play Simplicity: Install the K1 in minutes at the nearest service.

Install the K1 in minutes at the nearest service. Real-Time Car Insights: Use the Keyvault app to monitor fuel levels, engine health, and location—anytime, anywhere.

Use the Keyvault app to monitor fuel levels, engine health, and location—anytime, anywhere. Cost-Effective: Priced at just $379 , the K1 offers premium functionality, providing substantial savings, and is now available at a discounted pre-order price from its usual $519 .

Who Is the K1 For?

Families: Parents can share keys with teenagers, track driving habits, and maintain peace of mind. Elderly drivers benefit from simplified, secure access.

Parents can share keys with teenagers, track driving habits, and maintain peace of mind. Elderly drivers benefit from simplified, secure access. Businesses: Fleet managers and car rental companies reduce costs and streamline operations with digital key sharing and tracking.

Fleet managers and car rental companies reduce costs and streamline operations with digital key sharing and tracking. Everyday Drivers: From daily commutes to weekend road trips, the K1 simplifies life for drivers of all backgrounds.

Experience the K1 at CES 2025

CES attendees can visit the Keyvault booth to see the K1 in action. Live demonstrations will showcase how the device transforms ordinary cars into connected vehicles. Attendees will also get a glimpse of Keyvault's vision for the future of driving, where technology bridges the gap between convenience, security, and sustainability.

Pre-Order Today: Be Part of the Revolution

The Keyvault K1 is now available for pre-order at a discounted price of $379, down from the original $519, with deliveries beginning in May 2025. Early adopters will receive exclusive discounts of up to 30% and priority shipping. Visit www.keyvault.co to secure your device and be among the first to join the future of driving.

About Keyvault

Founded in 2021, Keyvault is dedicated to making advanced vehicle technology accessible to everyone. By bridging the gap between traditional cars and connected solutions, Keyvault is driving the future of secure, smart car access for millions of drivers worldwide.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ces25.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=001Pp00000ji2XHIAY

SOURCE Keyvault Auto LLC.