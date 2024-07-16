Keyway Appoints Head of Business Development & Strategy as it Reinforces on the AI Technology Developed for Real Estate Teams

Joe Moskowitz, formerly of Dealpath, joins leadership team in new AI transformative era

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyway, the AI investment manager designed specifically for Real Estate teams, announced the addition of Joe Moskowitz to the company's leadership team as Head of Business Development & Strategy. Moskowitz will lead all aspects of Keyway's growth as it doubles down on the comprehensive end-to-end technology solution that covers the full spectrum of real estate sourcing, underwriting, transacting and asset management in a single, integrated platform.

"I've always had an in-depth knowledge of the proptech and CRE sectors, and I don't take switching organizations lightly, but when I was shown what Keyway has developed at the intersection of AI and Commercial Real Estate, I knew there was something here that I had to be a part of", said Moskowitz. "Everyone I speak to across the industry is thinking about AI right now. Through Keyway, I think I'm the most excited to be able to challenge the notion that CRE is an antiquated space. We're going to prove that wrong."

"At Keyway, we are redefining how we approach, analyze, and act on real estate data. In an industry that thrives on accuracy and timely insights, our solution stands as a testament to what's possible when technology meets expertise. This is not only an evolution—it's a step into the future of real estate investing, operations and asset management and Joe will boost our progress and help advance our mission to become the most reliable and trusted partner on every real estate deal", stated Matias Recchia, CEO and Co-Founder of the company.

Prior to Keyway, Moskowitz ran strategic business development and partnerships at Dealpath, and a similar function at VTS. Earlier on he was with JP Morgan in a business technology capacity at the institution's Global Real Assets group (now Global Alts). Additionally, he is the elected Vice Chairperson of the Board for OSCRE International, a non-profit consortium enhancing real asset data through unified standards and knowledge.

According to Keyway, as data becomes more available and transparent, AI's significant influence on the commercial real estate sector will enable industry participants to adopt data-driven strategies for improved decision-making. Those who recognize this major transformation now will have a substantial advantage over their peers. Keyway is at the forefront of transformational change in the real estate sector working with AI, machine learning and data science since its inception and is fundamentally transforming the way investors, asset managers, and other stakeholders are buying, selling and managing commercial real estate to fully unlock the market's untapped potential.

About Keyway:

Keyway is the AI-powered real estate investment manager that's fundamentally advancing CRE investing. Through an AI Co-Pilot, transactability recommendations, and AI driven comps, Keyway's suite of solutions are a testament to what can be achieved through tech. The company has been named one of the Top 20 Companies Defining AI in Real Estate, Top 21 Most Promising Proptech Startups, and Top 30 Real Estate Technology Companies to Know.

Media Contact:

Felisa Blaquier - [email protected]

SOURCE Keyway