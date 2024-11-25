KEZAR MARKETS ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF CEO WHIT CONARY & NAMES STEVE MIELE AS THE NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kezar Markets, LLC, owner of Kezar Trading, LLC, the broker-dealer operator of the LeveL and Luminex Alternative Trading Systems, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Whit Conary will retire from his role by year-end after 18 years as CEO. The organization's Board of Directors also announced the appointment of Steve Miele, currently Kezar's Chief Strategy Officer, as the new Chief Executive Officer of Kezar Markets, effective January 1st, 2025.

Steve Miele, CEO, Kezar Markets

After a successful tenure and a distinguished capital markets career spanning four decades, Mr. Conary retires paving the way for Kezar Markets continued growth plans, marked by its 2022 merger of LeveL and Luminex, unique products, and its robust technology offering, all contributing to its competitive trading ecosystem. The appointment of Steve Miele as CEO is a natural progression following his role overseeing strategy, sales, and product development at LeveL ATS and Kezar Markets for 17 years coupled with his trading and financial services background from organizations such as Fidelity Capital Markets and the Boston Stock Exchange.

Commenting on his retirement, Whit Conary said, "Throughout my career I have experienced a compelling US equities trading transformation, saturated with regulatory changes, technological advancements, and markets innovation, particularly in the growth of alternative trading systems. I have been fortunate to have been a part of this industry and journey together with our talented team, supportive investors, and the trust of our clients who have believed in our mission from our inception."

"I have never felt prouder of what the Kezar team has developed. It is only natural that Steve be named as my successor, as he has been a critical driver of our growth strategy and innovative offering for both our buy and sell-side customers, and a respected member of our management team. Kezar Markets is well-poised to seize new opportunities under Steve's leadership," Mr. Conary added.

"We are immensely grateful for Whit's vision, leadership and dedication over the last 17 years to growing a state-of-the-art marketplace and look forward to Steve Miele carrying the vision forward," said Pankil Patel, Global Head of Equities Platform and Electronic Trading at Bank of America.

"It is truly an honor to be named CEO of Kezar Markets during this exciting time in our organization's corporate history. I would like to thank the Board for their confidence, and above all, Whit for his guidance and support. On behalf of the entire Kezar team, we wish Whit well in his new life chapter. Under Whit's leadership, I have enjoyed helping advance the Company's mission throughout the years, while working closely with our clients to deliver innovative products that have contributed to today's dynamic US equities trading landscape. Today, our customers have been able to achieve increased market execution quality at a lower cost, while minimizing market impact, due in part to our dynamic crossing products. As a result, our business is well positioned to reach new heights in the future as a universal liquidity facilitator. I look forward to building on our momentum to expand our trading services," he added.

