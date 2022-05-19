Kezia Stegemoeller Joins T.D. Jakes Foundation as Chief Partnerships Officer

Stegemoeller joins T.D. Jakes Foundation after serving as Senior Director of Donor Engagement at The Dallas Foundation since October 2020. In that role, she co-launched a multi-million-dollar fund to advance equity for Dallas' BIPOC residents through strategic philanthropic investment in organizations combatting systemic inequities in housing, infrastructure, economic opportunity, education, workforce development, criminal justice, and health. She and her team were responsible for the design and implementation of a comprehensive donor engagement program for The Dallas Foundation's donor advised and scholarship fund holders, as well as managing a high-level group of Supporting Organizations, including their governance processes and grantmaking.

"T.D. Jakes Foundation joyfully welcomes one of our community's most respected relationship builders, Kezia Stegemoeller, to fill the critical role of Chief Partnerships Officer," said Hattie Hill, Foundation president and CEO. "Her experience and values are so closely aligned with the Foundation's focus on bridging racial, gender and socioeconomic opportunity gaps for underserved and underrepresented populations. We see tremendous potential and growth ahead under her leadership."

"The barriers to success for many people in our city, country, and world are manifold and defy single solutions," said Stegemoeller. "T. D. Jakes and this Foundation have the comprehensive vision and the local and global reach to assist people to fully self-develop and build equity stakes in their communities. I am excited to bring partners together in this vital work."

Prior to her service at The Dallas Foundation, Stegemoeller was the Founding Executive Director of Friends of Barack Obama Male Leadership Academy in Dallas. During her tenure, she developed a comprehensive plan for effective external alliances and new relationships to increase visibility, impact, and financial resources. In addition to leveraging the enthusiasm and networks of a corps of volunteers, Stegemoeller successfully secured significant corporate and foundation partnerships to support school programs and scholarships.

Her previous positions include serving as Development Coordinator and Assistant Director of Community Service for St. Mark's School of Texas, and as Communications Associate for Communities Foundation of Texas. She holds a Master of Public Affairs and Nonprofit Management Certificate from The University of Texas at Dallas. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a B.A. in Journalism and a B.S. in Public Relations, and a Business Foundations Certificate from McCombs School of Business.

An active community volunteer, Stegemoeller is a member of the Junior League of Dallas and The Village Giving Circle at Texas Women's Foundation. She also serves on the North Texas Community Advisory Board of Truist Bank and the Public and Nonprofit Management Program Advisory Board of The University of Texas at Dallas. She is a graduate of the Dallas Regional Chamber's Leadership Dallas program, Class of 2018, and was an advisor to the Class of 2019.

About the T.D. Jakes Foundation

Founded by Chairman T.D. Jakes in 2020, the T.D. Jakes Foundation (TDJF) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to building bridges to opportunity for underserved populations in the United States and around the world. The Foundation aims to create a generational legacy of success for those it serves by providing access to the skills and resources needed for success in the modern workplace and forging partnerships with private companies, nonprofits, and public organizations to amplify the impact of every initiative. Building on Chairman Jakes' 45 years of connecting diverse communities across socio-economic divides, TDJF is focused on uplifting communities, educating people of all ages on STEAM subjects, and connecting corporations to new, highly-skilled pools of talent amid increasing global competition. For more information, visit: www.tdjfoundation.org .

