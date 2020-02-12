KFC And Crocs Debut Bucket Clogs At New York's Biggest Week In Fashion

KFC and Crocs partnered to create two versions of the limited-edition Crocs. The first, Kentucky Fried Chicken X Crocs Bucket Clog, is a sky-high, platform avant-garde version that Global artist, Me Love Me a Lot (MLMA) debuted while attending shows during New York's biggest week in fashion on February 11. The second, Kentucky Fried Chicken X Crocs Classic Clog (a classic clog version), will be available for consumer purchase in spring 2020.

"Combining the unmistakable look of our world-famous fried chicken and signature KFC bucket, with the unparalleled comfort and style of Crocs, these shoes are what fried chicken footwear dreams are made of," said Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. CMO.

Featuring a realistic Kentucky Fried Chicken pattern and a nod to the iconic red-striped bucket, they're sure to fulfill all your finger-lickin' fashion dreams. And don't forget the sides – this clog also comes with two removable, chicken-scented Jibbitz™ charms that look like a fried chicken drumstick. This tasty collaboration of American icons is truly an Original Recipe® for success.

"As Crocs continues to create new, unexpected brand collaborations, we're thrilled with this 'bucket list' partnership with Kentucky Fried Chicken that will bring fans an unbelievably fun and fashionable take on our classic clog," said Terence Reilly, Crocs SVP and CMO. "We're honored to feature this fashion-forward style between two iconic American brands at one of New York's biggest weeks in fashion that promises to surprise and delight consumers around the globe."

Available in unisex sizes, the Kentucky Fried Chicken® X Crocs™ Classic Clog will retail for $59.99 USD. Fans can sign up on Crocs.com to be the first to receive a reminder when the limited-edition fried chicken footwear is available for sale this spring.

Those lucky enough to score a pair once available can share how they're styling their #KFCCrocs by tagging @Crocs and @KFC on social.

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., is the world's most popular chicken restaurant chain. KFC specializes in Original Recipe®, Extra Crispy™, Kentucky Grilled Chicken® and Extra Crispy™ Tenders, Hot Wings®, Go Cups, KFC Famous Bowls®, Pot Pies, freshly hand prepared chicken sandwiches, biscuits and homestyle side items. There are over 23,000 KFC restaurants in over 140 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com. Follow KFC on Facebook (www.facebook.com/kfc), Twitter (www.twitter.com/kfc) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/KFC).

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of Crocs™ shoes feature Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

In 2020, Crocs will reinforce its mission of "everyone comfortable in their own shoes" with the fourth year of its global Come As You Are™ campaign. To learn more about Crocs or Come As You Are, please visit www.crocs.com or follow @Crocs on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE KFC

Related Links

http://www.kfc.com

