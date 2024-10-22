KFC® and Hatch Invite You to Fall Asleep to the Sleep-Inducing Sound of Fried Chicken

Introducing "Kentucky Fried Chicken Rain," inspired by the sound of New KFC Original Recipe® Tenders, available on Hatch Restore 2 smart sleep devices

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Did you ever think you'd use the expression, "I could just cozy up to the sound of fried chicken?" Well, from ASMR social media channels to film and television production set rumors, the internet has recently unearthed the humorous phenomenon that the sound of cooking fried chicken sounds almost identical to the soothing, sleep-inducing sound of rain falling.

KFC®, the “OG” of fried chicken, and Hatch, a sleep wellness company that creates premium sleep audio content, collaborated to release a new “Kentucky Fried Chicken Rain” content channel to lull you to sleep. The custom sound is available on Restore 2 smart sleep devices with a Hatch+ premium content subscription beginning today, along with the Hatch for Sleep and KFC YouTube channels as well as the Hatch for Sleep Spotify page.

The inspiration for the content channel came straight from Louisville, KY, where Hatch visited KFC's headquarters and test kitchen to learn more about and capture the real sound of fried chicken. Hatch employees worked alongside KFC's food innovation team to record the soothing sounds of frying KFC's new Original Recipe® Tenders.

"At Hatch, we take pride in producing the most effective audio for sleep. When we kept seeing social media posts about the similarity between frying chicken and rain, we decided to make the absolute best version of that audio" said Eric Pallotta, CMO at Hatch. "And who better than the OG fried chicken experts themselves, KFC, to do it with! We're so excited to see our customers' reactions to this fun, quirky content and can help them fall asleep to fried chicken right before bed without ever taking a bite."

"The taste and smell of our secret blend of 11 herbs and spices may be iconic, but who knew the sound of that delicious chicken frying could help you fall asleep?" said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, KFC's U.S. Chief Marketing and Development Officer. "Now in addition to enjoying the taste of our new KFC Original Recipe® Tenders, people can drift off to sleep thanks to the soothing sound of frying, with the 'Kentucky Fried Chicken Rain' content channel on Hatch+."

This unique brand partnership includes the new content offering, humorous "BTS" brand and social content from Hatch's visit and recording session at the KFC test kitchen, along with co-branded products, including a Hatch x KFC Sleep Shirt, available for purchase at KFCShop.com. KFC Rewards* loyalty members will also be able to purchase a Hatch Restore 2 device at a special discount, so they can enjoy the content for themselves at home in bed (limit one per customer).

The Hatch x KFC partnership content is just one of the many offerings available in the Hatch+ premium audio library. From guided meditations to screen-free shows, to sleep stories and relaxing music, Hatch+ unlocks a world of sleep content options and offerings that can help the whole family get better rest.

KFC introduced its new KFC Original Recipe® Tenders nationwide on Oct. 14, with a bold battle cry to its tenders rivals. KFC's new Original Recipe Tenders are double hand-breaded with KFC's world-famous, top-secret blend of 11 herbs and spices and fried to golden perfection, making them deliciously crispy, juicy and flavorful. Fried chicken fans can score KFC's new tenders at unbeatable value – for just $5**, customers will get three KFC Original Recipe® Tenders, Secret Recipe Fries and two of KFC's signature sauces – customer's choice of Comeback Sauce, Sticky Chicky, or KFC® Sauce.

*KFC Rewards program only available with online orders at participating KFC restaurants within the 50 U.S. states. Account creation required.

**Prices and participation may vary. Prices higher in AK, HI, CA and third-party ordering websites. Tax, tip and fees extra.

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., has been serving up Finger Lickin' Good Original Recipe® fried chicken since 1952, including chicken on the bone, nuggets and tenders. Beyond the top secret 11 herbs & spices, KFC specialties include the KFC Chicken Sandwich, Extra Crispy™ chicken, KFC Famous Bowls®, Pot Pies, Secret Recipe Fries, biscuits and homestyle sides. There are over 30,000 KFC restaurants in 150 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com. Follow KFC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

About Hatch

At Hatch, we know great sleep, and we help the whole family learn better sleep habits. Hatch makes science-backed bedside smart sleep devices and creates original content to help people wind down, sleep deeply, and rise rested and relaxed. Led by Rest, the #1 baby registry item on Amazon, and Restore, our Award-winning adult sleep product, we have helped over 5 million sleepers of all ages find space for rest in their lives. Getting high quality sleep improves focus, energy, and performance no matter what you love to do in your life. Designed by experts and loved by wellness warriors, Hatch launched in 2014 by parent entrepreneurs Ann Crady Weiss and Dave Weiss, and was featured on "Shark Tank" in 2016. For more information, visit Hatch.co.

