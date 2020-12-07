KFC And Lifetime Heat Up The Holidays With A First-of-its-kind Lifetime Original Mini-Movie: A Recipe For Seduction

To enhance the viewing experience of deep-fried holiday romance, consumers can order KFC on Uber Eats for delivery and get six free extra crispy™ tenders with a $20 purchase or more.* While enjoying the delicious taste of the Colonel's secret 11 Herbs & Spices, viewers can share in all the drama of this steamy holiday love affair as they watch a young heiress contend with the affections of a suitor handpicked by her mother. But when a handsome, young chef with a secret fried chicken recipe and a dream arrives, he sets in motion a series of events that unravel the mother's devious plans.

"We're no stranger to heating things up for the holidays, just like our famous fried chicken scented Firelog. But let's face it, we could all use a little distraction this holiday season, so why not fill some of your time at home with a suspenseful drama and the comfort of our world-famous fried chicken?" said Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. CMO. "'A Recipe for Seduction' is a perfect excuse to curl up at home and escape to your own happily ever after."

"A Recipe for Seduction" is Lifetime and KFC's first-ever branded custom mid-form content. The Lifetime Original Mini-Movie is a playful addition to Lifetime's It's A Wonderful Lifetime movie slate, which continues to be the fan-favorite destination for holiday content. After its linear premiere, "A Recipe for Seduction" will continue to be available throughout the holiday season on mylifetime.com/christmas-movies, all Lifetime apps, and video-on-demand (VOD) platforms.

"Lifetime is the perfect holiday home to bring this spicy, unexpected tale to life," said David DeSocio, EVP, Ad Sales Marketing & Partnerships, A+E Networks. "Through a terrific cast, and with a wink to the unique sensibilities celebrated in Lifetime movies, this co-production spotlights each brand's POV and marries them in a fun and authentic way. A+E Networks delivers custom creative that our audiences and clients love."

Mario Lopez (Colonel Harland Sanders) stars in Lifetime's FelizNaviDAD, part of It's A Wonderful Lifetime's holiday movie slate. FelizNaviDAD will encore on Lifetime directly following "A Recipe for Seduction."

From cozy scents for your fireplace like the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog, to vintage-inspired holiday buckets that bring a sense of nostalgia, KFC is spreading warmth and joy this holiday season with a fun film and a mouth-watering Uber Eats offer to help fans end this unpredictable year on a high note. So while the holidays may look a bit different this year, let KFC do the heavy lifting to provide a comforting meal that the entire family will enjoy. The Uber Eats special promotion - six free extra crispy tenders with an order of $20 or more for delivery - will be available to fans between December 13 through December 19 via UberEats.com or mobile app.*

*Offer valid with purchase of $20 or more before taxes, tips and fees on Uber Eats. While supplies last 12/13/2020-12/19/2020. Must add eligible item to cart before completing order. Not valid on pick-up or dine-in orders. Prices and participation may vary. Taxes, Delivery Fee, and a Service Fee still apply. Eligible item discount does not apply to taxes and fees. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid Uber Eats account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. See Uber Eats for location availability. No cash value. Non-transferable. KFC® is a registered trademark of KFC Corporation.

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., is the world's most popular chicken restaurant chain. KFC specializes in Original Recipe®, Extra Crispy™, Kentucky Grilled Chicken® and Extra Crispy™ Tenders, Hot Wings®, KFC Famous Bowls®, Pot Pies, freshly hand prepared chicken sandwiches, biscuits and homestyle side items. There are more than 24,000 KFC restaurants in over 145 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com. Follow KFC on Facebook (www.facebook.com/kfc), Twitter (www.twitter.com/kfc) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/KFC)

About A+E Networks

A+E Networks® is a global content company comprised of some of the most popular and culturally-relevant brands in media including A&E®, Lifetime®, The HISTORY® Channel, LMN®, FYI®, VICE TV® and Blaze®. A+E Networks' portfolio extends across platforms and genres, with a scripted production division, A+E Studios™; unscripted production through Six West Media™; independent film unit A&E IndieFilms®; watch apps, games, FAST channels, AVOD, and SVOD initiatives including Lifetime Movie Club and HISTORY Vault; and podcasts such as History This Week, through A+E Digital®; Experiential/branded live events and Ecommerce through A+E Consumer Enterprises®; and branded channels, content distribution and scripted/unscripted co-productions around the world through A+E International®. A+E Networks' channels and branded programming reach more than 335 million households in over 200 territories in 41 languages. A+E Networks is a joint venture of Disney-ABC Television Group and Hearst. Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/aenetworks and Facebook at facebook.com/AENetworks .

SOURCE KFC

Related Links

https://www.kfc.com

