KFC and Spirit Halloween Turn the Colonel's Iconic White Suit into this Year's Must-Have Halloween Costume

The costume (available in adult and youth sizes), includes a dapper button front jacket with attached shirt, dress pants, and accessories such as facial hair, glasses, and a handsome wig.

"This costume is so official it will have friends and family asking for your secret recipe," said Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. CMO.

Colonel Harland Sanders created his signature look in the 1950s with his iconic white suit styled with a black string tie. The original celebrity chef, he rarely appeared in public wearing anything else. Today the KFC founder is known worldwide by this historic look.

The Colonel Sanders-inspired look costs $59.99 for the adult version and $49.99 for mini-Colonels, and it is available online at SpiritHalloween.com and in Spirit Halloween stores nationwide.

In honor of Colonel Sanders' 129th birthday today (September 9), fans can sign up for KFC's Colonel Club emails at KFC.com/Colonels-Club to receive an exclusive, limited-time Spirit Halloween promotion code to use towards their Colonel costume purchase. The promotion will also be available for existing Colonel Club members.

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., is the world's most popular chicken restaurant chain. KFC specializes in Original Recipe®, Extra Crispy™, Kentucky Grilled Chicken® and Extra Crispy™ Tenders, Hot Wings®, KFC Famous Bowls®, Pot Pies, freshly hand prepared chicken sandwiches, biscuits and homestyle side items. There are more than 23,000 KFC restaurants in over 135 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com. Follow KFC on Facebook (www.facebook.com/kfc), Twitter (www.twitter.com/kfc) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/KFC).

About Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween (spirithalloween.com) is the largest Halloween specialty retailer in the country with over 1,360 locations in strip centers and malls across North America. Celebrating 35 years of business, Spirit is the premier destination for all things Halloween, offering one-stop shopping for everything from costumes to décor and party goods to accessories. In addition to being a fun and interactive event for shoppers, Spirit stores offer complete selections of costumes and accessories for infants/toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens, and adults along with exclusive décor you won't find anywhere else. For more information, please visit: www.spirithalloween.com.

SOURCE KFC