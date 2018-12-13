KFC Brings Back The Iconic Bowl Cut To Celebrate $3 Famous Bowls

With the help of real, actual hairstyle designers, KFC created five stylish, modern-day takes on the bowl cut hair style, a look that's having a modern moment . And now KFC wants to make people (and their bowl cuts) KFC Famous. New Yorkers or visitors to the Big Apple can sign up for a time slot to get their very own bowl haircut at Ludlow Blunt (85 N 3rd St, Brooklyn, NY 11249) at kfcfamousbowlcuts.com . Limited time slots are available from 1-5 p.m. on Thursday, January 10; walk-ins will be accommodated as availability allows.

Participants will receive a gift card for a KFC Famous Bowl and have the opportunity to be photographed with their new 'do for a chance to be featured on KFC's Twitter channel. Outside of New York? Show this digital lookbook to your stylist, let them work their magic and share your KFC-inspired bowl cut with us on Twitter using #KFCFamousBowlCuts for your chance to be made KFC-famous on social.

"I can't believe we are actually selling a pound of delicious food for just $3, and I also can't believe bowl cuts are making a comeback, but here we are," said Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. chief marketing officer. "So naturally we're offering KFC-ified Famous Bowl Cuts to anyone who wants to be as famous as our Famous Bowls."

KFC Famous Bowls, a customer favorite, combine some of KFC's most iconic and craveable ingredients into one delectable, affordable and hearty dish, offering a whole pound of food for just $3 through January 27 (price and participation may vary, tax extra). Starting with a foundation of creamy mashed potatoes and homestyle gravy, the KFC Famous Bowl is layered with sweet corn, bite-sized pieces of crispy KFC popcorn chicken and a blend of shredded cheese.

The new Spicy Famous Bowl offers all of the delicious ingredients of the classic Famous Bowl, plus KFC's popular Nashville Hot sauce. KFC Famous Bowls are made fresh to order at participating KFC locations nationwide. To find your nearest KFC location, please visit www.KFC.com.

