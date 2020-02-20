KFC Brings Piping Hot Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts To Its Restaurants Nationwide

Like the nationwide debut of Nashville Hot Chicken in 2016 and Chicken & Waffles in 2018, KFC is once again bringing the latest rising fried chicken trend to the masses with the introduction of Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts. This latest pairing has gained so much popularity, acclaimed chefs have started opening entire concepts around it. But people outside of major U.S. cities haven't been privy to this delicious combination, until now.

"Chicken & Donuts is the newest fried chicken trend we're bringing to all of America," said Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer, KFC U.S. "But not just any donut would do. Only a donut that's glazed-to-order and served piping hot every single time can stand next to our hand-breaded fried chicken. It's a finger lickin' good dish filled with glaze and glory."

To make its new Chicken & Donuts a debut to remember, KFC will open a pop-up shop called "The Colonel's (Chicken &) Donuts Shop" for one day only on Saturday, February 22, in the donut capital of the world – Los Angeles.

The Colonel's (Chicken &) Donuts Shop, located at 615 North La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles, will open February 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., serving only Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts. As a special treat, the first 50 customers in line* at the shop will receive a free Colonel's Dozen, a mouthwatering mix of six KFC Extra Crispy™ chicken tenders and six glazed-to-order donuts. Guests can RSVP here and walk-ups are welcome!

KFC and donut fans can experience this finger-lickin' sweet and savory meal in a variety of options ranging from $5.49 to $7.99:

Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts Basket meal: chicken on the bone or Extra Crispy™ chicken tenders, paired with one donut. Also available as a big basket meal, which includes two donuts.

Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts Sandwich: a juicy, hand-breaded Extra Crispy™ chicken filet sandwiched between two fully glazed donuts.

Guests can satisfy their sweet tooth by adding a donut to any meal for an additional cost.

Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts will be available nationwide through March 16, or while supplies last.

*Free Colonel's Dozen, for the first 50 qualifying guests, consists of 1 free Colonel's Dozen (six tenders, six donuts) at The Colonel's (Chicken &) Donuts Shop pop-up event located at 615 North La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036 on February 22, 2020. Limit 1 per person. Must be 16 or older to participate. © KFC Corporation.

