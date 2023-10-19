KFC® CHICKEN NUGGETS AND STARRY® CELEBRATE JAMAL MURRAY’S CHAMPIONSHIP WITH COLLAB FROM NUGGET HEAVEN, REVEALING A LEATHER JACKET MADE FOR LOYAL FANS

Available exclusively on NTWRK, the jacket draws inspiration from the champion's next-level KFC Chicken Nuggets x STARRY combo that comes in clutch

PURCHASE, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It has been a winning year for KFC Chicken Nuggets and STARRY, PepsiCo's crisp, refreshing, lemon-lime flavored soda. To celebrate, the pair are teaming up to recognize basketball star Jamal Murray's championship, to relaunch the Jamal Murray Meal at KFC, and offer 27 leather jackets – a homage to Jamal's jersey number – to loyal fans.

The leather jacket incorporates color pops of KFC signature red and STARRY bright yellow and lime green. It features a racer design, "Champ" and "Jamal Murray WorldWide" patches, and Jamal's signature double arrow logomark, among other decals and emblems. A numbered edition label and Colonel Sanders embroidery adorn the stylish and exclusive piece. Two lucky recipients will receive a Jamal Murray-autographed version of the jacket. Additionally, an autographed set of three enamel pins featuring STARRY brand characters, Lem dunking a #27 basketball, and Lime dribbling a #27 basketball, along with a Blue Arrow pin, a subtle nod to Jamal Murray's nickname and signature celebration, are being released along with the jacket. The jackets and pin sets will be available via NTWRK, a curated livestream shopping platform bringing people closer to the products, communities, and cultures they're passionate about.

"I hope fans love my go-to combo," said Jamal Murray. "I appreciate the love from KFC and STARRY in creating this jacket for fans to celebrate the championship."

"KFC entered the nugget game earlier this year, and fans have embraced our Finger Lickin' Good recipe," said Nick Chavez, chief marketing officer, KFC U.S. "Now fans can celebrate this clutch offering in partnership with STARRY with the return of the Jamal Murray Meal alongside this exclusive jacket."

The Jamal Murray Meal, available on the KFC app and KFC.com from October 19 to December 31, 2023, features 12 KFC Nuggets hand-breaded in Original Recipe® paired with a refreshing medium STARRY. The meal also includes Secret Recipe Fries, a biscuit, and Jamal's favorite dipping sauces: Buffalo Ranch and Classic Ranch.

"We're continuing to bring STARRY to new heights and are thrilled to be partnering with KFC to help suit up fans the next time they root for Jamal," said Scott Finlow, Global CMO of PepsiCo Foodservice. "Whether it's courtside or at their go-to game-watching spot, fans will be cheering on their favorite player in style."

To be one of the 27 fans to score the rare leather jacket and rep their favorite player or receive an autographed pin set, fans need to go to the NTWRK app, pay a refundable $1, and be first to enter their information*. The collection will be available on a first-come, first-served basis during a livestream episode on October 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM ET.

*Must be legal, 21+ U.S. resident (not available to residents in VA) with a NTWRK account as of 10/26. (NTWRK is free, but requires a compatible mobile device to download NTWRK app & valid credit card.) The purchase window opens 10/26 at 5:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM ET. Msg & data rates may apply. A charge of approximately $1 will be placed on the winner's credit card and will be refunded approximately 5-7 days after prize award.

STARRY is a registered trademark of Portfolio Concentrate Solutions UC.

