KFC Dispenses Sweet Treat With New Limited-Edition Colonel Sanders Pop! PEZ Alongside Funko

The founding father of KFC's world-famous fried chicken might not be willing to reveal his secret recipe, but if you're nice, he might share a sweet PEZ treat. This Pop! PEZ Colonel Sanders makes a finger lickin' good addition to any collection, trick-or-treat bag or holiday stocking. Funko collectibles are famous for their charming adaptations of a wide range of pop culture icons.

The collectible Colonel Sanders Pop! PEZ dispenser costs $5.99 on Amazon.com and is available at select retailers nationwide, including Barnes & Noble and PEZ.com, for a limited time (limited quantities; prices may vary; tax extra).

"PEZ dispensers are as iconic as the Colonel and his signature white suit," said Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. chief marketing officer. "Now, even the Colonel will be giving out candy this Halloween."

A Colonel Sanders candy dispenser prototype was created for a potential promotion in the early 1990s, and there are only two known to exist. Now, more people will have the opportunity to get their hands on the collectible Colonel Sanders Pop! PEZ dispenser.

"It's not a savory bucket of fried chicken, yet the new Colonel Sanders Pop! PEZ is a sweet addition to our line of ad icons, and we're thrilled to have him join the Pop! PEZ family," said Molly Hartney, Funko chief marketing officer.

Nothing says childhood quite like a PEZ candy dispenser. Dispensing a bit of nostalgia, these toys have been displaying cultural icons for decades. This is the first time KFC and Funko have created a Colonel Sanders Pop! PEZ dispenser. The pair released a limited-edition Colonel Sanders Pop! Funko figurine earlier this year that sold out in the Funko Shop in just 11 minutes.

