KFC Gets In The Holiday Spirit With Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets And Fried Chicken-Inspired Gift Giveaway

Select KFC bucket meals purchased at your local KFC or online at kfc.com will be served in a collectible holiday bucket featuring artwork designed by award-winning children's book author and illustrator Nicholas John Frith ( Hector and Hummingbird ; Hello, Mr. Dodo! and A Werewolf Named Oliver James), depicting a picturesque Kentucky Fried holiday setting, complete with a portrait of Colonel Santa (Sanders) himself. From decorating the tree to wrapping up the perfect presents, the new nostalgic bucket design captures the special holiday moments that Colonel Sanders himself cherished during the most wonderful time of the year.

Holiday-themed packaging has gained popularity in recent years, but the holiday bucket has been part of KFC history for decades. From Japan to South Africa, KFC has a long history of custom buckets, with holiday-themed designs from all over the world starting in the 1970s. However, this is the first time KFC U.S. has introduced an original illustration to the bucket design.

This year, Colonel Santa is putting a spin on KFC's longstanding holiday bucket tradition, coming to town to share gifts with the fried chicken fans who have been nice. Fans can enter for a chance to win one of the uniquely KFC gifts in the holiday bucket illustration by snapping a photo of their favorite item and posting it to Instagram with the hashtags #SecretSanders and #Entry.

In honor of KFC's famous secret recipe of 11 herbs and spices, there are 11 different gift options available. Here are few hints of the gifts you'll find hidden within the holiday bucket:

A white suit, a black tie…all of these belong up high.

I resemble a toy soldier; you could also call me a doll. I was made to crack nuts, but these days I'm used to deck the halls.

Take me outside to help you in the snow. What will we build in this white wonderland? The world will soon know.

Transform into Father Christmas so you can go from roof to roof. All you need is this outfit and some boots that are weatherproof.

The contest closes on December 22 at 11:59 p.m. EST and all gifts will be shipped to winners by December 23. No purchase necessary to enter or win. KFC holiday bucket contest entries are subject to the following terms and conditions.

