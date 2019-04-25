KFC Gives Moms The Ultimate Mother's Day Present - Free Cinnabon Dessert Biscuits And A Hunk Of Chicken Love

Starting April 29 and available through June 30 (or while supplies last), guests will receive four free Cinnabon Dessert Biscuits with the purchase of any KFC 10-piece meal or larger, so you can give mom the day off and let the Colonel cook a perfect family meal. The KFC Cinnabon Dessert Biscuits, available for a limited time only, are also available for $1 each or four for $3, because life, and moms, need frosting.

The new Cinnabon Dessert Biscuit is a delicious mashup of two iconic brand classics: KFC's flaky biscuit topped with Cinnabon's mouthwatering cinnamon brown sugar glaze and signature cream cheese frosting.

Not only is KFC offering a treat for the taste buds, it's also giving its fans a treat for the eyes with the introduction of the KFC Chickendales, a Colonel-ized version of everyone's favorite Chippendales dancers, the #1 male revue in the world. While mom is enjoying her tasty Cinnabon treat alongside her KFC fried chicken, surprise her with another sweet treat she can feast her eyes on by letting KFC create a personalized Chickendales Mother's Day video just for her.

"Our new Cinnabon Dessert Biscuits were created just in time for Mother's Day to give mom a delectable sweet treat that's uniquely KFC," said Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer, KFC U.S. "To top it off, wish mom a happy Mother's Day the KFC way by sending her a video of a shirt-ripping, finger-lickin' performance cooked up by a troupe of hunky KFC Chickendales."

To create a personalized Chickendales Mother's Day video for the mom in your life, visit http://chickendales.com. All you need to do is select your mom's name, the state she lives in, and then you can choose to download the video or share directly to your social channels. And to give mom the sweetest treat of all, don't forget to visit your local KFC and try the new Cinnabon Dessert Biscuits with KFC's world-famous fried chicken.

Mother's Day is one of KFC's best-selling days of the year. The restaurant chain serves about 300,000 families each year on Mother's Day. That equals approximately four million pieces of chicken, 900,000 servings of mashed potatoes and gravy, and 500,000 servings of cole slaw.

About KFC

About Cinnabon®

About Chippendales

