KFC® Gives Pickle Fanatics What They've Been Asking for with Limited-Time Only Pickle Fried Chicken

KFC's short-term answer to the passionate requests from the fried chicken faithful, who have begged for more pickles on their Crispy Colonel Sandwich™, Pickle Fried Chicken will surprise its tried-and-true base of fried chicken lovers and delight pickle lovers and flavor enthusiasts across the country.

"People are crazy about pickles, and pickle-flavored products are becoming today's trendiest menu item," said Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. CMO. "Pickles and fried chicken are a match made in heaven, with tastemakers everywhere pairing these flavors. Our guests have been clamoring for more pickles – especially since we launched the Crispy Colonel Sandwich™ – so we're giving them what they want by coating our Extra Crispy™ Chicken with a mouthwatering pickle sauce that delivers a craveable punch of pickle in every bite!"

Instead of simply adding a few more pickles on its chicken to satisfy pickle-passionate customers, KFC went full-on pickle and took the Extra Crispy™ Chicken you know and love and coated it in pickle sauce, offering a truly maximum amount of pickle flavor with each glorious bite. In addition to classic dill and vinegar flavors, the sauce features onion and garlic notes, buttermilk and a white and black pepper blend – a combination that is sure to satisfy even the ultimate foodie's palate.

By adding this new flavor experience to its menu, KFC will be the first national quick-service restaurant to bring pickle-flavored fried chicken to the masses, just as it was the first QSR to broadly introduce Nashville Hot-style fried chicken in 2015.

The very limited-time menu item directly follows the launch of the Crispy Colonel Sandwich™, which is now available in the latest flavor offering, Pickle Fried Chicken, alongside KFC's three signature southern-inspired flavors: Smoky Mountain BBQ, spicy and smoky Nashville Hot and sweet and tangy Georgia Gold honey mustard BBQ.

KFC's Pickle Fried Chicken will be available as a Crispy Colonel Sandwich™, Extra Crispy™ Tenders, Chicken Littles® and Extra Crispy™ chicken in participating U.S. restaurants beginning June 25, until it runs out. Each restaurant will only receive enough ingredients to pickle sauce its chicken for a few weeks and once it's gone, it's gone for good.

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., is the world's most popular chicken restaurant chain. KFC specializes in Original Recipe®, Extra Crispy™, Kentucky Grilled Chicken® and Extra Crispy™ Tenders, Hot Wings™, Go Cups, KFC Famous Bowls®, Pot Pies, freshly hand prepared chicken sandwiches, biscuits and homestyle side items. There are over 21,000 KFC outlets in almost 130 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com. Follow KFC on Facebook (www.facebook.com/kfc), Twitter (www.twitter.com/kfc) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/KFC).

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kfc-gives-pickle-fanatics-what-theyve-been-asking-for-with-limited-time-only-pickle-fried-chicken-300669997.html

SOURCE KFC

Related Links

http://www.kfc.com

