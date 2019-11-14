KFC Introduces New Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles: The Most Delicious Union Of All Time Just Got Hotter

Fans looking for a unique take on a fried chicken sandwich can get KFC's juicy chicken filet, fried up to crunchy perfection and topped with Nashville Hot, sandwiched between two delicious waffles and served with a side of Mrs. Butterworth's® syrup. Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles is also available as a platter, featuring bone-in chicken or tenders topped with Nashville Hot sauce and served with waffles and a side of Mrs. Butterworth's syrup.

The fried chicken experts at KFC were the first QSR to bring the trendy, regional flavor of Nashville Hot Chicken to people nationwide at an affordable price when it launched the now-beloved dish in 2016. Following that, KFC made a formerly upscale brunch favorite available to the masses coast to coast with the limited-time introduction of its Kentucky Fried Chicken & Waffles. Now, in an unprecedented move, it is combining the two regionally-inspired menu items for a bold and delicious dish its consumers won't soon forget.

"Our Nashville Hot Fried Chicken and Chicken and Waffles are arguably two of the biggest fried chicken innovations of all time," said Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer, KFC U.S. "Now we're combining them into one amazing union that's sure to be the next big thing in America. It doesn't get hotter than that!"

Nashville Hot Chicken has been spicing up KFC menus since January 2016, when its craveable flavor profile and great value made it the company's most successful product launch in recent history. With Google searches for "Nashville Hot" increasing four times after the KFC Nashville Hot Chicken launch, KFC is considered the first QSR to offer Nashville Hot coast to coast and popularize the term.

Similarly, KFC helped popularize chicken and waffles throughout America (and at an accessible price). Google searches for "chicken and waffles" in the United States had the highest search volume over the past five years when Kentucky Fried Chicken & Waffles launched in November 2018. After hearing pleas from fans across the country, KFC brought back the fan-favorite in March 2019 for a limited time. This is the first time, the sweet-savory combo is available with a Nashville Hot twist. Consumers will also have the option to indulge in the original Kentucky Fried Chicken & Waffles without Nashville Hot.

Chicken and waffles lovers will have multiple ways to spice up their lives, with a variety of meal offerings:

Meal options include one breast, two-piece thigh, and drum, or three-piece tenders with or without Nashville Hot Sauce – complete with a waffle and a side of Mrs. Butterworth's syrup for $6.49 .

. For those who really fancy the delicious dish, Big Basket meals include two waffles and two syrups, with a choice of two-piece white meat, three-piece dark meat, or four-piece tenders, with or without Nashville Hot sauce. Big Basket meals are available with a drink for $8.49 .

. A decadent sandwich option includes KFC's Extra Crispy™ fried chicken breast filet with or without Nashville Hot sauce and sandwiched between two waffles and served with a side of Mrs. Butterworth's syrup for $5.99 (also available as a combo for $7.99 ). Prices may vary, tax extra.

Get KFC Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles delivered free through Grubhub, where available, until November 24. Customers in the U.S. will automatically receive free delivery when they order through kfc.com or Grubhub.com; Seamless.com, Grubhub's NYC brand; or the respective brand apps. During this promotional period, free delivery will be available at more than 2,600 participating KFC restaurant locations (no special code needed). *

*A small order fee will apply for orders under $12 (before tax, tip, and fees). Service fee applies. See here for additional terms and restrictions.

