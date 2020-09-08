KFC Kicks Off New DoorDash Partnership With 12 Free Tenders And $0 Delivery Fees*

To sweeten the deal, customers will also receive $0 delivery fees* alongside their select bucket meal purchase, available from more than 3,000 KFC restaurant locations through September 17.

Since 1952, KFC has helped families enjoy a bucket of fried chicken practically anywhere, traveling easily while staying fresh and ready-to-eat. Some might even say the bucket was made for delivery, and this new partnership gives customers yet another way to enjoy KFC wherever they want, courtesy of DoorDash.

"We are always looking for ways to make it easier for our customers to get our world-famous fried chicken delivered right to their table, hot and fresh," said Chris Caldwell, chief technology officer, KFC U.S. "By partnering with DoorDash, we're giving fried chicken fans more ways to feed their cravings and offering one of our best limited-time deals yet – 12 free chicken tenders with the purchase of select bucket meals."

According to a recent survey from DoorDash, which polled 1,000 chicken-eaters nationwide,** 92 percent of respondents say fried chicken is their go-to comfort food, so what better way to cozy up and enjoy a night in than with KFC's world-famous fried chicken? And with an extra 12 free tenders, you won't have to be a part of the 54 percent of people who admitted to battling it out for the last piece of chicken in the bucket.

"At a time when more people are enjoying their meals safely from the comfort of their homes, DoorDash's geographic coverage made us a great fit as KFC looked to expand their off-premise operations. We are proud to be KFC's largest partner by coverage, serving nearly 75 percent of their locations in the U.S.," said Toby Espinosa, vice president of business development at DoorDash. "43 percent of Americans say they could eat more than ten chicken tenders in one sitting, which is why we are excited to kick off the partnership in a big way with 12 tenders added to their bucket meals. We hope our customers will have even more reason to gather around the table with their families and friends and their favorite bucket and sides."

For a limited time, all KFC locations will also be included in DashPass, DoorDash's subscription program. DashPass offers its members unlimited $0 delivery fees on orders of $12 or more to select DoorDash merchants.

*Offer valid with purchase of select Bucket Meals on DoorDash while supplies last 09/08/2020-09/17/2020. Limit one per person. Not valid on pick-up or dine-in orders. Prices and participation may vary. Service fees, taxes, and gratuity apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. Use promo code KFC12 to redeem. KFC® is a registered trademark of KFC Corporation. See full terms and conditions here .

**Survey Methodology Summary: This sample of 1000 adults (18 years or older) was surveyed between August 20, 2020 and August 21, 2020. Responses were restricted to individuals who eat chicken. DKC Analytics conducted and analyzed this survey with a sample procured using the Pollfish survey delivery platform, which delivers online surveys globally through mobile apps and the mobile web along with the desktop web.

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., is the world's most popular chicken restaurant chain. KFC specializes in Original Recipe®, Extra Crispy™, Kentucky Grilled Chicken® and Extra Crispy™ Tenders, Hot Wings®, KFC Famous Bowls®, Pot Pies, freshly hand prepared chicken sandwiches, biscuits and homestyle side items. There are more than 24,000 KFC restaurants in 145 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com . Follow KFC on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/kfc ), Twitter ( www.twitter.com/kfc ) and Instagram ( www.instagram.com/KFC ).

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by helping to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, on-demand delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support. By building the last-mile delivery logistics platform for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com .

