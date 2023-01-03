KFC® Offers A Massive Deal on a Comfort Food Classic

Start the New Year off on a high note by indulging in KFC's $5 Pot Pies, available nationwide today

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Has all the family-togetherness and general merriment of the holidays left you feeling like you've been run over by Santa's sleigh? Don't worry, KFC has the cure: comforting chunky chicken pot pies for only $5!

KFC's savory chicken pot pies are freshly prepared in restaurants and filled with tender bites of KFC's world-famous fried chicken, diced potatoes, peas and carrots, covered in a savory sauce and baked in a flaky, golden crust. And at just $5, this filling meal deal comes at a post-holiday-friendly price that everyone can rejoice over.

After months of entertaining your loved ones and standing in those long holiday lines, it's now time to focus on you and cozy up to a sporkful of KFC Pot Pie.

"We wanted to give folks the ultimate comfort food to cure their post-holiday hangovers," said Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S. "Our iconic and beloved chicken Pot Pie at just $5 is an open invitation to sit back and ease into the new year with a satisfying meal at an unbeatable price – just for you."

For nearly 30 years, chicken pot pies have been a staple on KFC's menus, providing the comforting warmth and flavors of homemade goodness to guests young and old. Now, fried chicken fans can enjoy all that goodness at a value price, especially after feeling a pinch in their pocketbooks following the holidays.

KFC Pot Pie lovers looking for some much-needed R&R can get their hands on this abundant meal deal in-restaurant, online at KFC.com and on the KFC mobile app for just $5.* Customers can even skip the drive-thru line by placing an order for Quick Pick-Up at participating restaurants.

*Prices and participation may vary. For a limited time only.

