KFC Partners With Meals On Wheels America To Feed Seniors Across The Country

From now through May, KFC U.S. is donating boneless, skinless chicken breast filets to local Meals on Wheels programs in select markets, providing quality protein critical to senior nutrition that Meals on Wheels programs will cook and deliver to seniors experiencing food insecurity.

Along with a one-time product donation to Meals on Wheels America from KFC U.S., KFC franchisees across the country will also support seniors in their local communities, dedicating a case of chicken per restaurant to cook and provide to seniors in their communities. Each local restaurant team will determine where that donation is directed – whether it is an additional donation to their local Meals on Wheels program, or a senior center or nursing home that may need support and hot meals for seniors.

In addition, to recognize and celebrate the volunteers who have been working selflessly throughout the pandemic to help Meals on Wheels continue to serve the most vulnerable, KFC is donating 11,000 KFC gift cards (in honor of the Colonel's famous 11 Herbs & Spices) to be distributed to local Meals on Wheels program volunteers nationwide, redeemable at participating locations.

The effort coincides with Meals on Wheels America's current Make Good Go Further™ campaign designed to showcase the heroic work of the nationwide network and its continued efforts to serve vulnerable seniors throughout the pandemic and for years to come. Even before COVID-19, nearly 10 million seniors in America struggled with hunger. Research conducted by Meals on Wheels America in April 2020 illuminated the harsh reality of the pandemic's effect on America's food security: 79 percent of Meals on Wheels programs reported that demand for services had at least doubled, and some saw increases of over 900 percent.

"Seniors have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, with social distancing efforts contributing to increased isolation, loneliness and despair," said Staci Rawls, KFC U.S. Chief Communications Officer. "We want to do our part to to help ensure the safety and well-being of older adults during this difficult time, and Meals on Wheels America has the support system in place to reach seniors in need. They are the real champions of this cause, and we're honored to participate in their heroic efforts."

"KFC's generous donation could not have come at a better time as both food and operational costs have risen and 96 percent of local programs anticipate they will stay that way," said Erika Kelly, Chief Membership and Advocacy Officer. "With this product in hand, Meals on Wheels programs will be able to continue to deliver nutritious meals to homebound seniors while providing much needed financial relief. We're so grateful for KFC's support in helping Make Good Go Further."

This is KFC's third donation of one million pieces of chicken to feed local communities, a program that began in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. KFC's first donation of one million pieces of chicken was directed towards frontline and essential workers in March 2020. In August 2020, educators across the country were the recipients of KFC's second donation of one million pieces of chicken through KFC's Back to School Buckets program.

To grow this effort, KFC is asking consumers to join in the challenge by making a donation of $11 or more (in honor of the Colonel's famous 11 Herbs & Spices), which will provide one meal and a friendly visit to a senior served by Meals on Wheels.

KFC and its franchisees operate almost 4,000 U.S. restaurants, serving Americans in all 50 states, and has continued feeding America through delivery, drive-thru, and pickup during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., is the world's most popular chicken restaurant chain. KFC specializes in Original Recipe®, Extra Crispy™, Kentucky Grilled Chicken® and Extra Crispy™ Tenders, Hot Wings®, KFC Famous Bowls®, Pot Pies, freshly hand prepared chicken sandwiches, biscuits and homestyle side items. There are more than 24,000 KFC restaurants in over 145 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com . Follow KFC on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/kfc ), Twitter ( www.twitter.com/kfc ) and Instagram ( www.instagram.com/KFC ).

About Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. This network serves virtually every community in America and, along with more than two million staff and volunteers, delivers the nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable America's seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. Through funding, leadership, education, research and advocacy, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. For more information, or to find a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org.

SOURCE KFC