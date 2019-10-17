KFC Partners With StubHub To Offer "Seasoned Tickets" Packages That Deliver Game Day Wings To Your Door

For just $75 per package, 500 lucky buyers will receive weekly offers so they can get 48 made-to-order Kentucky Fried Wings delivered to their doorstep every week for 10 weeks. The offer is also available for restaurant pickup, if preferred, and includes a Double Wing Bonus ticket for an additional 48 wings on week 10. That's 528 wings valued at more than $400 per Seasoned Tickets package.

"Fans will be salivating over this unbeatable game day delivery offer," said Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer, KFC U.S. "Seasoned like fried chicken, but packed with a punch of unbeatable value, our KFC Seasoned Tickets will bring Kentucky Fried Wings directly to you this football season."

The fried chicken-scented Seasoned Tickets are available for purchase exclusively on StubHub.com/KFC starting today, October 17, while supplies last. Upon receiving the delicious smelling package in the mail, KFC Seasoned Tickets holders will be able to redeem their wings through KFC.com every week starting November 7 through January 15, 2020. It's as easy as that!

"We're always looking for ways to give fans an enhanced and unique game-day experience," says Olivier Ropars, chief marketing officer, StubHub. "That's why we are excited to partner with KFC for the launch of KFC Seasoned Tickets, a really fun offer at a great value that only StubHub and KFC can exclusively curate like this."

As a KFC Seasoned Ticket holder, football fans across the country will have access to this hot deal making every game day a touchdown. Kentucky Fried Wings are made to share, and available hot and fresh whenever you want 'em in KFC's classic unsauced option or tossed in your choice of three Colonel-worthy sauces: Nashville Hot, Buffalo or Honey BBQ.

For those who aren't lucky enough to get their hands on a Seasoned Tickets package, Kentucky Fried Wings are available for purchase online at kfc.com and in KFC restaurants nationwide.

For additional details regarding KFC Seasoned Tickets delivery and pickup offers, fans can refer to the FAQ on StubHub.com/KFC. The purchase of KFC Seasoned Tickets are subject to the following terms and conditions. Orders must be placed on kfc.com, and offers are not redeemable in restaurants.

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., is the world's most popular chicken restaurant chain.

At StubHub, our mission is to bring the joy of live to fans globally. As the world's largest ticket marketplace spanning 44 countries, we enable fans to buy and sell tickets to tens of thousands of events, whenever and wherever fans want to be.

