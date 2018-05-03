KFC, the Masters of Chicken Launch New Shrimp Menu

KFC, the world's largest chicken restaurant, took to the sea over the weekend by making a special delivery to residents and tourists in Dubai and Jeddah, to promote the addition of some exciting new shrimp items to their menu.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/686356/KFC_Colonel_Sanders_Dubai.jpg )



In a rip-roaring stunt, Colonel Sanders himself played Captain for the day as he took the helm of his very own KFC yacht on the waters of Dubai's Kite Beach, while in Jeddah, he hit the shores of beaches along Obhur Al-Shamaliyah on his KFC jet ski, flanked by a crew of jet ski delivery drivers.

Members of the public in both Dubai and Jeddah were treated to samples of the new Zinger shrimp offering after enjoying the spectacle, as an awaiting KFC team distributed tasters of shrimp to the masses - and brought new meaning to the idea of surf and turf!

The activation was designed to encourage awareness of the new menu items, and formed part of KFC's drive to show customers that 'the richest new experiences are found in the most unexpected of places'.

Shrimp menu items can be found in KFC stores around the GCC, Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan, and will be available for a limited time only.

Contact Emma Mikus, +971(0)55110-4825, Emma.Mikus@edelmandabo.com

SOURCE KFC