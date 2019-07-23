KFC's Picnic Polo Means You Can Picnic Literally Anywhere This Summer

July is National Picnic Month and there is no better time than the present to create a special moment or temporary escape this season. The Picnic Polo is perfect for facilitating impromptu picnics, and the possibilities are endless:

Office conference room: for when summer Fridays feel so far away

Summer concerts: itchy grass and hands full of blankets are a thing of the past

Airports: for those unavoidable, yet annoying flight delays

Local rooftop bar: for when there are no more seats on those crowded summer rooftops

"The Colonel was no stranger to bold fashion statements like his signature white suit and black string-tie, and we know that he would be a fan of this trendy and functional Picnic Polo," said Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer, KFC U.S. "After all, a KFC picnic looks good on everyone."

Nothing says convenience quite like the Picnic Polo and picking up a finger-lickin' good meal at the drive thru. In honor of National Drive Thru Day, July 24, this stylish, yet handy, accessory will be available via a limited, free giveaway at a KFC restaurant in Springfield, Mo. (215 E. Sunshine Street). Why Springfield, Mo.? It's the home of America's first-ever drive thru. The first 15 customers, who are potential winners, to visit the drive thru on July 24 (restaurant opens at 10:30 a.m. CDT) will receive the Picnic Polo, a free KFC $20 Fill Up (KFC's signature bucket meal), and an exclusive picnic kit valued at more than $100, complete with all the picnic essentials needed to dine al fresco with the Picnic Polo and your bucket of fried chicken.*

Not driving through Springfield, Mo.? No problem. Fried chicken and picnic fans across the U.S. can visit PicnicOnUs.com and enter for a chance to win this new closet staple starting today through July 31.

KFC's iconic brand founder, Colonel Sanders, was all about bringing individuals together for a meal. KFC's Original Recipe® bucket of fried chicken is an ideal meal for groups and the perfect vessel for portable meals – and of course, a picnic.

*One giveaway per car. No substitutions. Contest rules here.

