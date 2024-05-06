KFC'S "REAL-TALK" MOTHER'S DAY MENU HELPS YOU FIND THE PERFECT MEAL FOR MOM

Chrissy Teigen teams up with KFC to give moms what they really crave: peace, quiet, appreciation and a finger lickin' good meal for the whole family

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KFC is introducing a "real-talk" Mother's Day menu to give mom what she really craves – peace, quiet, appreciation and a delicious meal for the whole family to enjoy. The digital menu features classic KFC family meals, renamed for a limited time to honor how moms really want to celebrate the holiday, including: "Give Mom Some Tender Lovin' Time Off Meal," "Dad's in Charge of Dinner Meal" and "12 pc. Recipe for R&R Meal." The Mother's Day menu was curated in partnership with celebrity mom, entrepreneur and longtime KFC fan, Chrissy Teigen.

KFC teamed up with Chrissy Teigen, celebrity mom, entrepreneur and longtime KFC fan, to introduce its “real-talk” Mother’s Day menu to give moms what they crave on Mother’s Day – peace, quiet, appreciation and a delicious meal for the whole family to enjoy. KFC’s “real-talk” Mother’s Day menu, available May 6 through May 12, features classic KFC family meals renamed for a limited time to honor how moms really want to celebrate the holiday. These include the “Eight Piece and Quiet,” “Give Mom Some Tender Lovin’ Time Off Meal,” “Dad’s in Charge of Dinner Meal,” and the “12 pc. Recipe for R&R Meal.”

To celebrate Día de las Madres on Friday, May 10 and Mother's Day on Sunday, May 12, starting today, choose KFC's reimagined family meals, including:

"I've been obsessed with KFC forever, so I'm basically drooling in anticipation of my husband ordering a KFC Mother's Day feast," said Chrissy Teigen. "As much as I love cooking, I'm all about doing as little as humanly possible on Mother's Day, so KFC's Mother's Day meals really match my vibe for the day."

Want to make Mother's Day extra special? Drop a comment on KFC's social post telling us why your mom is the best for a chance to have Chrissy give your mom a video shout out and for KFC to share it on social.

"Our real-talk Mother's Day menu reflects what moms really want for Mother's Day – R&R and a finger lickin' good meal," said Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S. "This Mother's Day, I'm ordering the 'Dad's In Charge of Dinner' 12-piece meal to celebrate the amazing moms in my family."

To make Mother's Day meal planning even easier, order delivery or Quick Pick-Up – Quick Pick-Up orders can be scheduled up to four days in advance on the KFC app or on KFC.com. Unlock special offers, like free 10 pc. KFC Saucy Nuggets with a minimum $10 purchase** and 40% off a 12 pc. bucket of delicious, freshly fried chicken breasts, thighs, drums and wings***. For even more value, sign up for the new KFC Rewards to earn points on digital orders and unlock FREE KFC*.

For over 70 years, KFC has been bringing families together for Mother's Day through its Original Recipe® fried chicken and finger lickin' good food. KFC sells hundreds of thousands of buckets of fried chicken each Mother's Day, making it one of its most popular days of the year. Mother's Day is also KFC's biggest day for online ordering and delivery.

SOURCE Kentucky Fried Chicken