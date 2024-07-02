KFI Announces the Closing of its Sale to Affiliates of Pacific Avenue Capital Partners

ASHLAND, Mass., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidde-Fenwal, Inc. (KFI), a world leader in designing and manufacturing industrial and commercial fire suppression systems and safety controls, has closed on the sale of substantially all of its assets to an affiliate of Pacific Avenue Capital Partners (PACP). The transaction was previously approved by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware on April 2, 2024. Under PACP's ownership, the business will go to market as "KiddeFenwal".

KFI was a separate corporation that operated independently from its ultimate corporate parent, Carrier Global Corporation. There is no affiliation with the ongoing sale of Carrier Global's Commercial and Residential Fire business.

The sale of KFI was led by its independent directors and their advisors.

About KiddeFenwal

KiddeFenwal is the global market leader in designing and manufacturing innovative industrial and commercial fire suppression systems and safety controls with proprietary, fully certified offerings that save lives, protect property and minimize business interruption. The company's Kidde Fire Systems and Kidde Fire Protection brands produce highly engineered fire suppression, detection and control systems in the industrial, commercial and marine end markets, while Fenwal Controls serves OEMs in diverse end markets with products for gas ignition, temperature control, and fire and overheat detection. KiddeFenwal is headquartered in Ashland, Massachusetts and has facilities in the U.S., United Kingdom and India. Learn more at www.kiddefenwal.com.

KFI's Advisors

Guggenheim Securities, LLC acted as KFI's investment banker. Sullivan & Cromwell LLP acted as KFI's legal advisor. AP Services, LLC, an affiliate of AlixPartners, LLP, served as KFI's restructuring advisor, acting in interim officer roles of Chief and Deputy Transformation Officers, Secretary and Treasurer.

Contact

Tucker Elcock

Teneo

[email protected]

917-208-4652

SOURCE Kidde-Fenwal, Inc.