KFI Studios Launches Vale, A Collection of Sustainable Chairs, at NeoCon 2023

News provided by

KFI Studios

09 Jun, 2023, 14:25 ET

Designed by award-winning British design entrepreneur, Benjamin Hubert of LAYER, KFI Studios launches a family of chairs designed for the modern office

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KFI Studios, a recognized leader in commercial furniture and pushing sustainable modern design forward, today, introduced the Vale chair collection, the first line of PET Felt seating created by an American manufacturer. Designed by award-winning British designer Benjamin Hubert of LAYER, the Vale seating collection features an armchair, side chair, lounge chair with ottoman, counter stool and barstools. The collection is designed for the modern office and demand by commercial clients for furniture that supports employees' desire for hospitality-style spaces.

Continue Reading
Vale Collection (c) KFI Studios
Vale Collection (c) KFI Studios

With sustainability at the forefront of the design process, the chair shells are created with PET felt made from recycled plastic bottles. The pressed felt shell, with its elegantly contoured form, is used throughout the collection to achieve a harmonious vision. The fluidity of the curved silhouette evokes a softness which is enhanced by the soft texture of the PET felt.

"The name 'Vale' stems from the unique design feature of the rolled edge that gives it a friendly feel and is both very warm and inviting," explains Chris Smith, CEO of KFI Studios. "Vale is the Middle English word for 'valley,' which is what the rolled edge creates on the chair shell. The rolled edge provides a source of strength and shows visual comfort while the thin tube frame maintains the refined and minimal feel with an extra level of tailored comfort."

Vale is available in six PET felt colors including Charcoal, Grey, Stone, Midnight, Sage and Garnet; and seven unique frame finishes so you can customize your Vale set. Customers may also add an upholstered seat for additional customization and comfort.

Vale is available for contract customers via authorized KFI Studios' reps and dealers with a list price starting at $750.

SOURCE KFI Studios

