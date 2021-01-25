Kfir Gavrieli Aids in Securing and Shipping PPE Supplies for Local Front Line Workers

The face shields will protect healthcare workers at COVID treating hospitals and nursing homes. They were donated by Jersey City Rapid Maker Response Group (JCRMRG), a collective of volunteers who started creating 3-D printed face shields to help offset PPE shortages. "Jersey City Rapid Maker Response Group (JCRMRG) is thankful to have made and donated 250,000 face shields across the country to date, and to be able to continue to support organizations like the Greater LA Hospital Registry and hospitals across LA," said JCRMRG founder Justin Handsman. "We also want to thank Uber Freight for providing the cross-country shipping to get these shields to California."

Kfir Gavrieli, a Los Angeles entrepreneur and philanthropist, stepped up to answer the call without hesitation. He is the owner and founder of Tieks and has helped supply PPE across the US with his Operation #SewTogether initiative and continues to give back within the Los Angeles community. When he heard that logistics support was needed, Gavrieli generously offered his Tieks warehouse to store the PPE, so volunteers could do the last-mile delivery to six LA-area hospitals. Acting as a drop-ship facility in a time of need, Gavrieli proves he is in it for the long haul when it comes to social good.

"The Greater Los Angeles Hospital Registry is proud to coordinate this donation of 13,000 face shields to 10 hospitals across the LA area to ensure our healthcare workers are protected as they treat patients during this COVID surge. A huge thank you to Jersey City Rapid Maker Response Group for providing the donation, Uber Freight for delivering the shipment, and Tieks for providing short-term storage while we coordinate the final delivery," said GLA Registry co-founder Emily Kane Miller.

Beverly Hospital VP of Development and Community Relations, Les J. Fujimoto, added, "Beverly Hospital, our brave frontline staff of healthcare providers and our patients are extremely grateful to the Greater Los Angeles Hospital Registry and Jersey City Rapid Maker Response Group for this donation of protective face shields."

About Tieks: Stylish, comfortable, durable, and foldable, Tieks are the most versatile flats in the world. Tieks is committed to women's empowerment and, through the Gavrieli Foundation, has become the largest individual lender in the world on Kiva, sending over $10,000,000 to women entrepreneurs living in poverty around the world.

