Kfivefour Emerges From Stealth And Launches Full Spectrum Red Team Assessments, Training And Penetration Testing Services.

ARLINGTON, Va., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kfivefour today emerged from stealth and announced the immediate availability of its full spectrum Red Team assessments, training and penetration testing services. Kfivefour is a private sector focused cybersecurity affiliate of Millennium Corporation, a defense contractor and cybersecurity company which delivers a full range of products, services, and solutions to the Department of Defense (DoD) and other federal agencies.

Kfivefour leverages Millennium's specialized technical expertise serving the DoD Red Team community, where they execute hundreds of cybersecurity assessments for 2 of the 9 National Security Agency (NSA) certified and U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) accredited Full Spectrum Red Teams.

"Having professionals who have developed their unique skills emulating the most sophisticated nation-state cyber adversaries has allowed Kfivefour to deliver an unprecedented level of cybersecurity solutions and training services to our clients," said Keith Peer, Chief Commercial Officer. "Kfivefour assimilates the most current knowledge on the latest advanced cyber threats and maintains a deep understanding of adversarial tactics and techniques. Leveraging the extensive experience in the DoD space, Kfivefour brings an unparalleled level of ability to assess an organizations' security posture and help defend against cyber-attacks," concluded, Peer.

Red Team Assessments

Kfivefour's Red Team Assessments concentrate on delivering a real-world experience to internal security teams by combatting a controlled cyber-attack to the organization. A Red Team Assessment examines all aspects of organizational cybersecurity, from technologies to human factors. It is ideal for organizations wanting to test their ability to protect business assets.

Red Team Training

Understanding and emulating how adversaries accomplish high-profile cyber-attacks is the cornerstone of the Kfivefour Red Team Training program. The courses are founded in real-world, realistic attack tactics and techniques. This training provides invaluable knowledge to both offensive and defensive professionals by providing an in-depth understanding of cyber-attacks and better equipped them to respond to sophisticated adversaries.

Penetration Testing

Kfivefour applies a systematic and comprehensive approach to assess an organization's security posture to uncover the vulnerabilities that leave critical business assets at risk. We offer a full spectrum of services, including penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, architecture reviews, code reviews, web application assessments, and wireless security assessments. Our assessments utilize our unique "offensive infused" four-step process: target reconnaissance, vulnerability enumeration, vulnerability exploitation, and mission accomplishment to deliver a more comprehensive and meaningful evaluation.

About Kfivefour

Kfivefour offers full spectrum Red Team assessments and penetration testing services that allow CISOs, CIOs and CTOs to evaluate information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) cyber-attack defenses, systems and processes. To better equip organizations to detect, defend and recover from a cyber-attack Kfivefour provides Red Team training services for IT professionals to learn the techniques and tactics used by sophisticated and determined adversaries. Visit kfivefour.com for more information.

