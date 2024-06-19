KFN's Klear, Powered by LB Networks' BSP Platform, Redefines Customer Experience

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LB Networks, the industry leader in telecommunications service analytics and customer portal solutions, is excited to announce a partnership with KFN to support their innovative new customer service portal, Klear.

Klear, powered by LB Networks' BSP platform, is designed to redefine customer interaction and satisfaction by offering a seamless, intuitive, and dependable platform for clients to engage with KFN's services around the clock.

Redefining Quality Service for Clients

KFN's Klear portal has emerged as a significant differentiator for the company, showcasing the high-quality service that clients receive from KFN. Customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with clients praising the 24x7 interactive view of their services.

Tom Marx, President and CEO of KFN, shared a testimonial from a financial services customer who exclaimed, "KFN is the only carrier to offer this service! We value KFN providing visibility to our services as it helps us operate and plan, truly building a trusted relationship with us."

Rapid Market Deployment

KFN successfully brought the Klear portal to market in record time, leveraging their OcularIP analytics to customize reporting, custom-branding the portal, customizing the portal views, and implementing a go-to-market strategy in just a few months. This swift deployment underscores KFN's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

A Decade-Long Partnership

"KFN has been a valued customer of LB Networks for over a decade, and we are thrilled to team up with them to bring the KFN Klear portal, powered by OcularIP's Business Service Portal, to market. It is great to be part of the success KFN is experiencing and to grow with them," said Raymond Chiu, CEO and Founder of LB Networks.

About KFN's Klear

With KFN's Klear, powered by OcularIP and BSP, customers can expect a seamless, intuitive, and dependable platform that provides access to KFN's services around the clock. The portal offers unprecedented visibility into the status of circuits and networks, delivering real-time information and key performance indicators. Customers can view availability, utilization, and more, in real-time, benefiting from proactive bandwidth management capabilities. The platform also provides invaluable performance management statistics and data to make informed decisions, equipping users with the tools to maximize the efficiency of their communications infrastructure.

About LB Networks

Service providers use LB Networks' solutions to solve digital transformation challenges while providing immediate contribution to margins. LB Networks' OcularIP and Business Service Portal differentiate carriers' service and relieve price pressures while increasing ARPU and accelerating new customer growth.

LB Networks is a SaaS solutions provider providing unique tools that leverage carriers' current infrastructure and optimize their availability reporting. LB Networks is empowering hundreds of carriers worldwide to optimize their service delivery reporting. These carriers have saved millions in costs while growing revenues with an award-winning Business Service Portal. Their success-based model can be implemented in days.

For further details, visit www.lbnetworks.co.

About Kansas Fiber Network

Kansas Fiber Network (KFN) is a regional communications infrastructure provider with an unwavering obsession on service excellence and speed. KFN connects communities in the Central U.S. with a state-of-the-art 100 Gbps 4,200+ mile fiber network with a multi-state footprint and national reach. KFN provides transport and Internet services to Carriers and Enterprises in Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Colorado, and the surrounding states. KFN was chartered in 2009 as a statewide network and has grown into a regional provider using our fiber network to support bandwidth intensive applications in banking, wireless, healthcare, education, government, and many other verticals across the region.

To learn more, please visit ksfiber.net and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

CONTACT: Scott Shelly, [email protected]

SOURCE LB Networks