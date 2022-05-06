KGD Launches a Platform at the Intersection of Mobile, Meta, Blockchain, and Real World Entertainment for Adults

Karma the Game of Destiny, Inc., has been secretly releasing a world beyond the Metaverse meant to be the next level in Human/Computer interactions.

YONKERS, N.Y., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A design engineer, inventor, and software developer involved in VR as far back as 1992 has been quietly building an entire and purposeful world in the digital and virtual space.

The Founder, Rene Reyes, has built a 3D/AR version of Classified Advertising app for mobile for adults. The Avatar you pick on your phone can also enter the VR Metaverse. And concerning blockchain, you get a wallet that works non-blockchain, so you aren't expected to know crypto, and optionally you can convert the platform to work with blockchain.

Karma the Game - Taste the Platform An Inter-Reality App for the Next Generation of Social Living Manage how the Metaverse sees your Real World Information

The platform allows people to move into and out of the digital realm practically, where one can manage a social calendar, in world email, zapping and hiding, groups, and everything necessary for interacting in and out of digital space.

This new "inter-reality" starts with the release of Destiny, the gamified classified advertising (available now on the AppStore and PlayStore); Along with the app, they have released 10 NFT collections with over 11,000 NFTs and minted the Karma Game Zodiac (KGZ) Token minted on the Binance Smart Chain.

On the heels of the app's release this summer, there are 8 different hub worlds inside VR and available on the Meta/Oculus Quest 2© and other VR Platforms. The worlds include a giant casino, a mind-blowing gallery, a stadium, a P2E (Play 2 Earn) city in the clouds, a trip to the future, and more.

A profound aspect of the platform is listings of local restaurants, bars, parks, lounges, and an infinite list of venues and events Posted in the Listings section by Ambassadors using a separate web app. Ambassadors can make a substantial income from the game using mechanics similar to being an Uber© Driver but geared to individuals that like to go out and party and hang out with friends.

Karma the Game of Destiny has also released the Soundtrack worldwide. Produced by Anthony Flammia, from Fox TV's AlterEgo© and distributed by 1520 Records©.

Interested parties can use the Linktree link for the white paper, deck, video, NFTs, Crypto, Social and Contact information. Rene Reyes, (855)257-8464 - https://linktr.ee/karmathegame

SOURCE Karma the Game of Destiny